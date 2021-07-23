Cancel
WATCH: Simone Biles lands Yurchenko double pike in Olympic podium training

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TOKYO — Will a fifth skill soon be named after gymnast Simone Biles?

According to ESPN and USA Today, the 24-year-old, four-time Olympic gold medalist practiced her Yurchenko double pike vault during podium training Thursday ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In May, Biles became the first woman to land the move – historically performed only by men – in competition at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis. If she lands it while competing in Tokyo, it will bear her name in the gymnastics code of points, the Team USA website reported.

So far, Biles has four skills named for her – two on the floor, one on the vault and one on the balance beam, according to USA Today.

