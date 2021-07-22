Cancel
Brownstown, IL

Austin D. Frutiger, 33, of Brownstown

 12 days ago

Austin D. Frutiger, 33, of Brownstown, passed away on July 21, 2021 at Salem Township Hospital, Salem. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at the First Christian Church, Brownstown with Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. , Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the First Christian Church, Brownstown and 1 hour prior to services at the church Monday. Burial will follow in Griffith Cemetery, Brownstown. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

