Know Them? FBI Renews Call For Help IDing Those Who Unlawfully Entered Capitol During Riot

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
10 days ago
 10 days ago
The FBI released photos and videos of the individuals it is looking for. Photo Credit: FBI

The FBI is asking the public for help identifying those who unlawfully entered the United States Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The FBI said it is looking for individuals who are accused of committing a number of crimes, including assaulting law enforcement personnel, destroying property, and more.

The agency released photos and videos of the individuals it is looking for.

Anyone with information on the individuals involved is asked to contact the FBI at 1-‪800-225-5324 or online here.

"We have deployed our full investigative resources and are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in these criminal activities," the FBI said.

