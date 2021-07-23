Giants' Saquon Barkley, five others put on Active/PUP list
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who is still recovering from a torn ACL, will start training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. But Barkley will not be alone. He will be joined by five other players including offensive lineman Matt Peart (back), center Jonotthan Harrison (hamstring), tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), linebacker Oshane Ximines (hamstring) and rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson (core muscle).giantswire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0