Restaurant chain Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reported second-quarter earnings results on July 22 and the stock soared following the release. In short, sales at restaurant locations that have been open for more than a year were up 3.5% in the U.S. and 13.9% internationally -- these are called same-store sales or comparable sales. Q2 marked the 41st and 110th consecutive quarter of U.S. same-store sales growth and international same-store sales growth, respectively, and this was on top of Domino's incredible sales growth in 2020. Few investors expected Domino's to grow sales this far removed from the start of the pandemic.