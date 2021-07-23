Kenya Barris-Produced Documentary ‘Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali’ Will Head to Netflix

If there’s anyone more qualified to write about someone than a family member then it means that a person didn’t really know that much about their family. In this case though, Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of the famous and infamous Malcolm X, is currently in the process of bringing her father’s life back to the small screen in order to remind the world of who Malcolm X was and what he was all about. To this day a lot of people might not know enough about Malcolm to really say much when it comes to the facts of his life, and throughout pop culture, he’s become something of an icon as well as someone that has been vilified at times as well. To say that Malcolm X was a complicated individual is fairly accurate, though it’s also fair to say that he was a man trying to do the best he could for his people and to help open the eyes of as many people as he could. This is the type of history that has been in and out of the school system and thus in out of many of our lives for quite a few years, and while his message has been mishandled and sometimes greatly misinterpreted, what is true is that he was someone that spoke his mind, for better or worse.