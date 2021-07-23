Kenya Barris-Produced Documentary ‘Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali’ Will Head to Netflix
“I want to do in-your-face s**t.” This is the quote that accompanied headlines about Kenya Barris‘s departure from Netflix. In a desire to tell edgier, more diverse stories, the creator of Black-ish and co-creator (with Larry Wilmore) of its spin-off Grown-ish had walked away from a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal with the streamer to help launch BET Studios. He hasn’t completely severed ties with Netflix, however. In fact, his name, as a producer, is now linked to a new Netflix documentary film.www.slashfilm.com
