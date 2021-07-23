Ukraine plans for crypto integration by 2024

BNPL firm Zip has reiterated plans to move into crypto and launch a trading service in Australia and the US within 12 months, according to stockhead.com.au. Zip’s share price has been taking a zip down in the past 24 hours on the back of some typically bearish UBS forecasting analysis, so finding fresh ways to power growth might not be a bad idea. That’s not to say it’ll give Z1P’s meme-loving fanbase cause for excitement any time soon, although you never know.