Ukraine plans for crypto integration by 2024
Government and business representatives in Ukraine have produced a roadmap to integrate cryptocurrencies by 2024. The authors of the new strategy want to see half of Ukrainians using digital currencies by 2024. The East European nation is expected to regulate its crypto space by the end of 2021. The plan has been presented by officials from the Ministry of Digital Transformation, other government institutions and representatives of the private sector.thepaypers.com
