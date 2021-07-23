Cancel
Friday July 23rd Local Sports

KGLO News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Springs Booster Club's photo of Panthers with their 3rd Place trophy. AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10. AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10. == SUNDAY. AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs....

MLBnumberfire.com

Mitch Garver catching for Twins on Friday

Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Garver will catch for right-hander Griffin Jax and bat clean up versus left-hander Wade LeBlanc and the Cardinals. Ryan Jeffers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garver for 12.8 FanDuel points...
MLBnumberfire.com

Max Kepler sitting for Twins on Friday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Kepler moves to the bench on Friday as the Twins open their series with the Cardinals. Jorge Polanco will move into the lead-off position. numberFire's models project Polanco for 12.6 FanDuel...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tampa Bay trims Boston’s lead, beats Sox 7-3

Yandy Diaz slugged a two-run shot for one of Tampa Bay's three home runs, Wander Franco drove in a pair of runs and the Rays topped the visiting Boston Red Sox 7-3 to open a three-game series on Friday night. Mike Zunino and Randy Arozarena added solo homers for Tampa...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays 8/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays conclude their three-game series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 7:08 PM EDT. The Red Sox are coming in this match with three straight defeats. Boston was able to win two of the four meetings with the Blue Jays. However, the Red Sox are not looking so good in their current series against Tampa Bay. Boston was beaten last Saturday following a 5-9 loss against the Rays. The team’s record dropped in the league to 63-43 but Boston remained in second place in the AL East standings.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Tuesday

I don't know how I always seem to write up the worst pitching slates, and this may be the worst I've written all year. There is very little to like, but we can still try to find some small edges here. Hitters are much easier given games at Coors Field, Great American Ball Park and six pitchers with a context-neutral ERA over 5.00 to target.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Minnesota Twins vs St Louis Cardinals 7/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Minnesota Twins (43-61) will take on the St. Louis Cardinals (52-51) in the second match of a three-game weekend series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 7:15 PM ET. Minnesota just lost a series to the Detroit Tigers with a 1-2 standing after a high-scoring defeat at 14-17 on Wednesday. The Twins need a win here after losing Game 1 of a weekend series to the St. Louis Cardinals at 1-5 on Friday. Minnesota will try to get back after a three-game losing streak including the last two outings against the Detroit Tigers. In their recent loss, starter Griffin Jax gave up one earned run on two base hits with two free bases awarded and struck out two St. Louis batters in pitching for 5.0 innings in the losing effort. 1B Miguel Sanó earned the lone run scored by the Twins in the loss. 2B Jorge Polanco, 3rd Baseman Williams Astudillo, and Shortstop Andrelton Simmons hit three shots each for Minnesota.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Shortly after MLB announced the penalty Friday, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the ban concludes.
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

Sports Highlights - Friday, July 30

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A team of riders from Imondi Wake Zone is heading to the Wake Park National Championships in Florida. They will be the first ever cable wakeboarding team to represent Colorado at Nationals. We will keep you updated on Team IWZ’s progress as they begin competition on Sunday.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Joey Votto homered for the seventh time in as many games as the Cincinnati Reds downed the New York Mets last night at Citi Field 6-2. The teams play again this evening with the next Reds on Radio broadcast tomorrow morning at 11:40 am on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP.
MLBCitizen Tribune

Irvin, Athletics to take on Barria, Angels

Oakland Athletics (59-46, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-52, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-9, 3.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Angels: Jaime Barria (1-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +103, Athletics -120; over/under is 9...
MLBnumberfire.com

Minnesota's Max Kepler leading off on Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is starting in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Kepler will man center field after Nick Gordon was given a break on Saturday night. In a matchup against right-hander Jake Woodford, our models project Kepler to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Nola not in San Diego's Friday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Victor Caratini against Rockies starter Jon Gray. Our models project Nola for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.7 FanDuel points.
MLBnumberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa in Cardinals' Sunday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Sosa is getting the nod at shortstop while batting eighth in the order against Twins starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Sosa for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.2 FanDuel points.
WorldESPN

Tampa Bay Rays prospect Shane Baz to start vs. Japan at Tokyo Games

YOKOHAMA, Japan -- Tampa Bay Rays prospect Shane Baz will make his Olympics debut Monday night, starting for the United States against Japan. Baz, a right-hander, is 3-4 with a 2.26 ERA in 12 minor league starts this season, striking out 82 and walking 10 in 55⅔ innings. After starting...
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 18 Hitting Waiver Wire: Dual-Eligibility Catchers Galore

The first of two dual-eligibility catchers in this week’s post is the red-hot Daulton Varsho. The University of Wisconsin product is just 25 years old and has a mere 247 plate appearances under his belt at the major league level across 2020 and 2021. Last year he finished with a slash line of .188/.287/.366 in 115 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks. Needless to say, he didn’t turn any heads. His call up earlier in the season wasn’t great either, as he slashed .171/.227/.244 in 44 plate appearances mostly in the month of May. Most recently, however, Varsho has 88 plate appearances since returning to the majors on June 20th and has slash line of .222/364/.458 with 13 runs, five home runs, 14 RBIs, three stolen bases, and an 18-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In his last 36 plate appearances, Varsho has a .379/.500/.862 slash line with 10 runs, four home runs, nine RBIs, two stolen bases, and a 6-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio. As you can see, he’s been trending in the right direction and most of his production since returning to the majors this season has been quite recent. While Carson Kelly may return soon, he’s had issues of his own and Varsho has been too hot to leave out of the lineup. Considering he can also play in the outfield (in real life and in fantasy), his versatility and recent production make him a must-add.
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: The sneaky solid addition of Joakim Soria

Jun 11, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Joakim Soria against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. The Jose Berrios trade may have grabbed most of the headline’s on Friday, but the Blue Jays quietly made another solid upgrade by acquiring...

