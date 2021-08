Despite the over-the-top headline, Clarice Feldman of the American Thinker makes serious points about problems linked to the Biden administration. In the Bible there were four horsemen of the apocalypse — sword, famine, wild beasts, and plague. In the Biden Administration there are three events spelling the doom of this administration and the Democrats: open border policy, inflation, and coercive unscientific public health measures. Catering to the party’s far left has poised the Democrats over a cliff from which I see no soft landing. Without backing off, they’ve lost the favor of the nation. But backing off will fracture the party and cost it its most fervent leftist wing — indeed, its most strident supporters are already demanding more.