Children learn life skills at summer day camp

HILLSDALE – The Hillsdale Community Kids College is readying for its eighth year of summer day camp the first week of August at the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church. The camp, for children from 7-14, is Hillsdale Area Ministerial Association sponsored, offering elective skill-focused classes throughout the morning from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 2-6. The church is located at 150 Union St. with entrances from Union and Hillsdale Streets.