Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

GM to add automatic lane-change, other features to driver assistance tech

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fM1Og_0b5j7Xqq00
The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

July 23 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said on Friday it will add new features, including hands-free automatic lane-changing, to some of its models with Super Cruise driver assistance.

The automaker will introduce them on six model year 2022 vehicles in the first quarter of next year.

The features — to be available in vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade and the Chevrolet Silverado — will also include trailering for trucks and SUVs, and an enhanced navigation display.

Super Cruise will be available on 22 vehicles by 2023, including the GMC Hummer EV SUV, GM said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Tech#Thomson Reuters#Super Cruise#Chevrolet#Gmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Experiencing An Increasing Amount Of V8 Engine Valve Lifter Issues

GM Authority has received a growing number of emails and messages from General Motors pickup truck and SUV owners experiencing valve lifter problems. Some of these owners are stating that their vehicle has been at the dealership for several weeks while waiting on repairs. The valve lifter issues seem to concern the naturally aspirated 5.3L V8 L84 gasoline engine and the naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engines, which can be found in 2019-and-later model year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, as well as 2021-model-year full-size GM SUVs, including the Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Suburban, Chevy Tahoe, and GMC Yukon.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM To Cut Chevy Traverse, Buick Enclave Production At Delta Assembly Plant

Production of the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave crossovers at GM’s Lansing Delta Township facility will be idled for two weeks as a result of the ongoing global microchip shortage. According to a recent report from the Lansing State Journal, production at the Lansing Delta Township facility will be idled...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Toyota's chip management provides lessons for GM, Ford and others

General Motors' virtual command center has been running 24 hours nearly every day since the first of this year. There, supply-chain managers act like air traffic controllers. They talk to every level of supplier, down to the smallest to direct scarce parts with semiconductor chips to factories that build GM's bestselling and biggest profit-making vehicles.
BusinessPosted by
Motor1.com

GM Sues Ford Over BlueCruise Name For Hands-Free Driving Tech

General Motors and Cruise, the company's self-driving vehicle unit, have sued Ford over the use of the BlueCruise name for its self-driving technology, Reuters reported. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in California. According to the report, GM said that the BlueCruise name is an infringement of the trademark...
CarsCNET

GM may let Camaro die so an electric sedan can live, report says

Are you a red-blooded American with a deep and unquestioning love for pony cars? Do you dream of owning a late-model Camaro someday? Well, if a report published on Monday by Automotive News is accurate, you should probably plan on buying sometime soon if you're planning to buy new. Why?...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

GM Has Just Halted Production Of Most Trucks

General Motors has fought bravely for nearly a year now to keep production running as normally as possible for its popular and profitable full-size pickup trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. That fight has just been partially lost. The Detroit Free Press has confirmed, via a memo sent to factory union members that GM has verified is accurate, that numerous "production adjustments" will begin to take place at three major North American production facilities this coming Monday, July 26.
CarsFOXBusiness

GM drops another feature from its full-size trucks due to chip shortage

The semiconductor shortage keeps chipping away at the features available on GM's big truck. General Motors has been prioritizing production of its popular and profitable full-size pickups and SUVs as it works to manage supplies of the key components. The automaker has already made the unusual move of eliminate two...
Carsgmauthority.com

General Motors Confirms Upcoming Full-Size GMC Electric Pickup

General Motors confirmed that it will offer a full-size electric pickup truck under the GMC brand. The confirmation follows an announcement made in April that The General would offer an all-electric version of the popular Chevy Silverado full-size pickup. Per a recent report from The Detroit News, GMC Global Vice...
Carsinsideevs.com

GM Issues Second Chevrolet Bolt EV Recall After Multiple Fires

General Motors has now recalled 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles because of fire risks. This is now the second recall for the same situation. GM already issued a fix for these cars, though after some cars followed through with the recall and had the fix applied, at least two cars still caught fire.
Carsreviewgeek.com

GM Super Cruise to Offer Next Level Self-Driving Features in 2022

General Motors’ hands-free driving software will see some major improvements in 2022. Not only will Super Cruise find its way to several new vehicles, including the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, but it will gain the ability to tow trailers and overtake slow drivers that are in your way. Super...
Carsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

GM adds auto lane change, trailering option to Super Cruise

Jul. 23—Detroit — General Motors Co. is introducing new capabilities with its Super Cruise hands-free driving technology on six model year 2022 vehicles, the automaker said Friday. The new Super Cruise features allow the vehicle to make automatic lane changes and give users the option to drive hands-free with an...
Detroit, MI94.1 Duke FM

GM sues Ford to put brakes on new tech

DETROIT, MI — General Motors is suing Ford Motor Company over the name of its hands-free driving technology. Ford’s BlueCruise will be hitting the roads over the next few months. They expect that more than 100-thousand vehicles with BlueCruise will be on the roads by the end of the year.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

GM’s Super Cruise Won’t Do Automatic Lane Changes While Towing. Here’s Why

The 2022 GMC Sierra can pull a trailer hands-free, and it can overtake slow-moving traffic hands-free, but not both at once. GM's driving assist Super Cruise is a total luxury on long drives, allowing hands-free travel along 200,000 miles of American highway. It's about to get even better in the 2022 GMC Sierra, where drivers will be able to conduct lane changes, or tow a trailer down the Interstate, all without lifting a finger. Literally.
Carsknowtechie.com

GM’s Super Cruise is getting an upgrade with hands-free lane changes in 2022

General Motors has established itself as one of the major players in the push for automated driving systems in vehicles. The company’s Super Cruise technology is one of the best hands-free systems in vehicles today, and the system is getting a pretty significant upgrade. An upgraded version of Super Cruise...
Carsrheaheraldnews.com

GM's Super Cruise to Get New Features

Starting in the first quarter of 2022, General Motors (GM) will introduce new features to its Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology. The new technologies will be available on six model lines during the 2022 model year. The new capabilities are:. • Trailering: Drivers can tow a trailer while driving hands-free.
Carsautotrader.com

Tesla Makes Driver-Assistance Tech a Monthly Subscription

Tesla drivers who didn’t pop for the automaker’s misleadingly-named $10,000 Full Self-Driving driver-assistance tech package can now opt in on a monthly basis for between $99 and $199. That means that drivers can add the tech ahead of a road trip and then cancel it when they return home, for...
EconomyBakersfield Californian

GM to restart truck plants but plans other production cuts

General Motors Co. is restarting its full-size trucks plants next week after a week of production impacts caused by the global semiconductor shortage, but other facilities face additional downtime, the automaker said Wednesday. GM's Flint Assembly, where heavy-duty trucks are built, went down to one shift this week, while light-duty...
Carsautotrader.com

GM Pickups Add Trailering Capability to Super Cruise

Drivers will merely be along for the ride when General Motors (GM) extends its advanced Super Cruise tech to its popular Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickups next year. The Silverado and Sierra debut a new version of Super Cruise designed to work on trucks with trailers attached. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy