Never Underestimate the Value of What You Have to Offer, Says This Entrepreneur

Don’t underestimate the value of your own intuition. Throughout your journey as an entrepreneur, you will receive thousands of pieces of advice and guidance. Some of these will be extremely valuable to you and your team, however, some won’t be as relevant. Learn to differentiate between what is useful for you, and leave behind what is not. Often, as a young entrepreneur, it can be tempting to follow every piece of advice you receive. It can be easy to assume that anyone with more experience will have the right answer. However, don’t forget to appreciate your expertise. This is a tightrope walk, a balance between confidence and pride. Listen to everyone, but, at the end of the day, you know your company better than anyone.