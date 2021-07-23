Cancel
Never Underestimate the Value of What You Have to Offer, Says This Entrepreneur

By Entrepreneur Staff
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaroline Gogolak, and I am the founder and CEO of Saint Art. I have been thinking about the concept of Saint Art for the last five years. I am obsessed with streetwear and have been watching the movement and how it relates to all aspects of culture and fashion. Living in SoHo and being a longtime New Yorker, I have observed this shift in dressing for the last decade. I find that street fashion is very symbolic of American fashion. It is a new form of styling that will define this new generation. Personally, I find street fashion to be very focused on the male consumer. Saint Art is genderless yet speaks to romanticism and feminism in both the palette and silhouettes of the assortment. Saint Art is American street fashion for everyone.

