Will The Transformers And G.I. Joe Movies Ever Cross Over? Here’s What The Producer Says
While they both started out as toy brands, the Transformers and G.I. Joe properties have enjoyed popularity over the decades in comics, TV shows and movies. As far as that last category goes, since Paramount Pictures is the studio behind the Transformers and G.I. Joe film franchises, there's a world where they could come together in one gigantic Hasbro crossover. So what's the possibility of this actually occurring? Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the main producer behind the Transformers and G.I. Joe movies, believes it's an inevitability.
