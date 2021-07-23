Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Manga featured in opening ceremony for Tokyo Olympics

Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmJ0y_0b5j684x00

TOKYO — (AP) — The athletes of the Tokyo Olympics stepped into the world of Japanese comics and graphic novels when manga was featured prominently in the opening ceremony on Friday.

The placards for the country names for the parade of athletes used manga speech bubbles, and the costumes for the placard bearers and assistants had manga touches in their design.

Manga roughly refers to comics and graphic novels from Japan, while anime — another popular Japanese art form — covers animation from the country. Manga is a Japanese word meaning whimsical pictures.

Manga is read from right to left, and is almost always published in black and white, according to a 2018 New York Public Library article. It has numerous genres and subgenres designed to appeal to people of all ages and backgrounds.

Manga traces its roots back to 12th century Buddhist monks who created scrolls that ran continuously and depicted animals behaving like humans, according to a 2020 Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh article.

The artists who create manga are known as mangaka, and the most famous practitioners include Osamu Tezuka ("Astro Boy"), Akira Toriyama ("Dragon Ball") and Naoko Takeuchi ("Sailor Moon"). Tezuka, who died in 1989 at the age of 60, has been dubbed the “Father of manga” and compared to famed American animator Walt Disney.

The use of manga in the opening ceremony comes at a time when Japanese comics and graphic novels have spread around the world, along with anime. Susan Napier, a professor of rhetoric and Japanese studies at Tufts University, told The Washington Post she thinks the Olympics could make them even more popular.

“People will be curious," she said. "Anime style is a very distinctive style, and if you’re not used to it, you’re going to say: ‘Wow, what is this? This is cool.’”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naoko Takeuchi
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Osamu Tezuka
Person
Akira Toriyama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novels#Ap#Japanese#Buddhist#American#Tufts University#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
Place
Asia
News Break
Comics
Country
Japan
Related
Sportscaptaingambling.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympics | Opening Ceremony Is Almost Here!

After waiting for over a year for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan – it’s finally here! The rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games will commence with the opening ceremony on Friday, with over two weeks of sporting action taking place! We think you should be as excited as we are!. Due...
EntertainmentGeekTyrant

Humble Bundle Offers eBooks to Learn More About Japanese Culture

Tomorrow, the Olympics kick off in Tokyo, Japan. This has the whole world turning their attention to Japan and possibly wanting to learn more about the culture of the country. The Japanese Culture and Language by Stone Bridge Press (affiliate link) bundle is a new book bundle from Humble Bundle that will run July 22-August 12 and features $290 worth of ebooks for only $18. The books are all about Japanese culture and the Japanese language such as Crazy for Kanji: A Student's Guide to the Wonderful World of Japanese Characters, Family Crests of Japan, Japaneseness: A Guide to Values and Virtues, and The Astro Boy Essays: Osamu Tezuka, Mighty Atom, and the Manga/Anime Revolution among many more.
Comicsbagogames.com

Anime and Manga News This Week (07/26-08/01)

Another week has past and a set of anime and manga news along with it, so I’ll be listing the best updates and announcements we received throughout last week. The official website for the anime adaptation of the two-part Free! The Final Stroke film revealed a new trailer, key visual and additional staff. The film’s first part will premiere on September 17, while the second part will premiere on April 22, 2022.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Shares Stunning Volume 31 Cover Art

My Hero Academia has shared the stunning cover art for Volume 31 of the series! My Hero Academia's franchise not only has a fifth season of the anime series currently airing new episodes, but also has a third feature film readying to make its full debut in Japan in just a matter of days. While all of this is happening, Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is still releasing new entries as scheduled. This includes the physical volume releases of the series as well, and the next major volume is coming to Japan fairly soon.
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
SportsPosted by
Action News Jax

US gymnast Jade Carey wins gold in floor exercise final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — American gymnast Jade Carey won the gold medal in the women’s floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. According to USA Gymnastics, the 21-year-old Carey, who qualified for Team USA as an individual, finished in first place with a score of 14.366. Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari won silver with a 14.2 score, while Japan’s Mai Murakami and Angelina Melnikova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, tied for bronze with a 14.166 score.
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.

Comments / 0

Community Policy