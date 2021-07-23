Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Top international official in Bosnia bans denial of genocide

Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oy2Gm_0b5j5sGP00

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — The top international official in Bosnia on Friday outlawed denial of genocide in the Balkan country to counter attempts by Bosnia’s Serbs to deny the scope of the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica, Europe's only post-World War II genocide.

The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court for Former Yugoslavia declared the Bosnian Serb killings of more than 8,000 Bosniaks that took place in Srebrenica during the Bosnian War as genocide. But Bosnian Serb officials and neighboring Serbia have refused to accept the designation.

Valentin Inzko, the outgoing head of Bosnia’s Office of the High Representative, or OHR, imposed changes Friday to the country's criminal code, introducing prison sentences of up to five years for genocide denial and for the glorification of war criminals, including naming of streets or public institutions after them.

“Hate speech, the glorification of war criminals and revisionism or outright denial of genocide and war crimes prevent societies from dealing with their collective past, constitute renewed humiliation of the victims and their loved ones, while also perpetuating injustice and undermining interethnic relationships," Inzko, an Austrian diplomat, said in a statement. “All of this causes frustrations, makes the society chronically ill, and prevents the emergence of desperately needed reconciliation.”

As the top international body overseeing implementation of the peace agreement that ended Bosnia's 1992-95 war, the OHR has the authority to impose decisions or dismiss officials who undermine the post-war ethnic balance and reconciliation efforts among the Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslim, Bosnia's Serbs and Croats.

Inzko said he decided to use his powers after waiting for years for Bosnia's politicians to act. He cited a refusal by the Bosnian Serb assembly to withdraw decorations awarded to three convicted war criminals.

“The situation has gotten worse and is now getting out of hand,” he said, warning that lack of acknowledgment was “sowing the seeds” for new conflicts. "Therefore, I believe that it is now necessary to regulate this matter with legal solutions.“

The genocide in Srebrenica happened after Bosnian Serbs took control over the eastern enclave in July 1995. They executed Bosniak men and boys and dumped their remains into mass graves which were later dug out and reburied to cover the crime. The victims’ remains are still being unearthed and identified.

Bosniak politicians and the relatives of the victims hailed Inzko's decision, which was swiftly rejected by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is a member of Bosnia multi-ethnic presidency and the top politician in the Serb entity called Republika Srpska. Dodik threatened to launch a process of “dissolution" of Bosnia, the Klix news portal reported.

“Republika Srpska rejects this, genocide did not happen, Serbs must never accept this,” he said.

Dodik has repeatedly criticized the OHR and the West as biased against Serbs in Bosnia. The U.N. Security Council on Thursday rejected a resolution put forward by Serb allies Russia and China that would have immediately stripped the powers of the OHR in Bosnia.

Both Bosnian Serbs and Serbia, which backed the Bosnian Serbs during the war, have called the massacre a crime, refusing to acknowledge it was genocide.

Bosnian Serbs also have honored their wartime leader Radovan Karadzic and military commander Ratko Mladic as heroes, although both have been convicted of genocide and sentenced to life imprisonment by Hague-based tribunal. Murals featuring Mladic and Karadzic can be seen in many towns in Republika Srpska, which is the name for the Serb entity in Bosnia.

Inzko said his decision was not aimed at nations but individuals. Recognizing the guilt of individuals allows people to unburden themselves from the weight of the past, and move on towards a more promising future, he insisted.

In Sarajevo, the Bosnian capital, the prosecutor’s office said it would monitor any statements by individuals or groups and act in accordance with the legal changes.

Kada Hotic, from the Mothers of Srebrenica group for relatives of the victims, said such a law should have been brought earlier.

“I welcome the decision anyway,” she said. “Without acceptance, there is no forgiveness, and I will not forgive until someone pleads for forgiveness.”

The U.S. Embassy in Bosnia called Inzko's move “a starting point for more concrete debate and steps by local actors when it comes to practical implementation.”

“We must underscore that the genocide at Srebrenica is not a matter of debate, but of historical fact,” the embassy said in a statement. “It is time to truly turn to a future based on peace and mutual trust."

The human rights commissioner for the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatovic, also welcomed the high representative’s action.

“We must protect the truth, promote reconciliation and educate future generations,” Mijatovic tweeted.

Inzko is leaving his post on Aug. 1 following his resignation in May after 12 years in office. He will be succeeded by Christian Schmidt of Germany.

“My conscience dictates that I have no right to end my term while the convicted war criminals are being glorified," Inzko said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
54K+
Followers
57K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milorad Dodik
Person
Valentin Inzko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide Denial#War Crimes#Balkan#Bosniaks#Austrian#Ohr#Muslim#Croats#Republika#Klix News Portal#The U N Security Council#The Bosnian Serbs#The Mothers Of Srebrenica#The U S Embassy#The Council Of Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
News Break
World War II
Related
LawBirmingham Star

Bosnian Prosecutor Launches Cases Under New Genocide Denial Law

SARAJEVO -- The prosecutor's office of Bosnia-Herzegovina says it has initiated several cases under a new law against the denial of genocide after it received complaints from citizens. Spokesman Boris Grubesic told RFE/RL's Balkan Service on July 28 that the complaints were filed after Valentin Inzko, the outgoing international High...
Agriculturecommunitynewscorp.com

Srebrenica genocide denial will soon become a criminal offense

Bosnian Muslims mourn at Ravne Bakije cemetery, where many victims of the genocide are buried. Image: EPA. Attempts to introduce sanctions against the denial of the Srebrenica genocide have repeatedly failed due to resistance from Serbian politicians in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Now, however, a regulation is coming into force that provides for a minimum sentence of three years in prison for refusal.
PoliticsTimes Daily

Bosnia's outgoing international overseer urges new approach

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Western powers should adopt a new approach to promoting reconciliation in politically fragmented Bosnia to prevent nativist leaders from turning the Balkan country into a deserted wasteland, according to the top international overseer of a 1995 peace agreement. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
Politicsourquadcities.com

New UN envoy to Bosnia faces angry opposition from Serbs

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A German diplomat on Monday took office as the top international envoy to Bosnia, facing opposition from the country’s Serbs, who have rejected both his appointment and a ban on genocide denial brought by his predecessor. Christian Schmidt took over from Valentin Inzko, an Austrian diplomat,...
WorldUN News Centre

Mercenaries ‘impede’ peace, must leave Libya to allow elections

The continued recruitment and presence of mercenaries in Libya is impeding “progress in the peace process” and an obstacle to upcoming elections, independent UN human rights experts said on Friday, calling for their “long overdue” departure. “Nine months after the ceasefire agreement calling for withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries...
ProtestsPosted by
Action News Jax

Berlin protesters decry coronavirus measures; 600 detained

BERLIN — (AP) — Thousands turned out in Berlin on Sunday to protest the German government’s anti-coronavirus measures despite a ban on the gatherings, leading to clashes with police and the detention of some 600 protesters. Local authorities had banned several different protests this weekend, including one from the Stuttgart-based...
CarsTruth About Cars

Europe Proposes Banning Internal Combustion Cars By 2035

Last week, the European Union proposed banning the sale of all new internal combustion vehicles starting in 2035. With several member nations proposing restrictions in the coming years, EU leadership feels it can accelerate the timeline to force electric vehicles as the de facto mode of transportation. The European Commission has suggested making it illegal to sell gas or diesel-powered vehicles in 14 years, with aims to reduce CO2 emissions produced by automobiles by 55 percent (vs 2021 levels) by 2030.
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
SportsAOL Corp

IOC under pressure after Iranian gold medalist accused of being member of U.S.-designated terrorist group

The International Olympic Committee is facing outcry after it allowed an alleged member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to compete and win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Javad Foroughi secured the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol on Saturday, the first and only medal so far for Iran in Tokyo. In the days since, international critics, including some from Iran, have accused Foroughi, 41, of being a member of IRGC, a powerful ideological Iranian military branch that answers directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Public Safetypersecution.org

Father and 7-Year-Old Son Beheaded by Jihadist Herdsmen

“The victims identified as Thomas Wollo, 46, and Nggwe Thomas, seven, were said to have been were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their home in Tafigana village, Bassa LGA, while returning from a choir practice at about 8.50pm on Sunday,” said the news source. The perpetrators of...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China moves quickly to replace America in Afghanistan

As the United States withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, China is not hesitating to move in. Earlier this week, nine Taliban leaders accepted Beijing’s invitation and met in Tianjin with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. One of those leaders was the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Wang told his visitors that China expects the Taliban to play an important role in the “process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan” and described the group as a “pivotal political and military force” in the country.
Militarycommunitynewscorp.com

Manila withdraws termination of military agreements with the United States

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has finally withdrawn the termination of a major military agreement with the United States. The so-called Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) is once again “in full force,” Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana said at a press conference with his US colleague Lloyd Austin on Friday. Duterte had already postponed the planned release three times, the last time the deal was extended in June.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Olympics kidnap: Belarusian sprinter remains in stand-off at Tokyo airport after fleeing to Japanese police and saying her team – run by dictator's son – is trying to force her onto flight home because she criticised coaches

A Belarusian sprinter has claimed officials from her country's Olympic committee tried to remove her from Japan after she complained about her coaches in what is suspected to be an attempted kidnapping. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was due to compete in the women's 200m race on Monday, told Reuters she did...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
UPI News

China, Russia may be losing patience with Iran

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- There are signs that China and Russia may be losing patience with Iran. As the theocratic regime's traditional backers, seen as bulwarks for the mullahs against Western sanctions, there are growing indications the two superpowers may be tiring of their Iranian friends. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were enthusiastic supporters of Barack Obama's deeply flawed nuclear deal with the Iranian regime. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was unilaterally shredded by President Donald Trump in 2018, when he imposed his "maximum pressure" campaign of super-tough sanctions on the mullahs.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

One killed in attack at United Nations office

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): A security guard was killed and several others were injured after the Taliban attacked the United Nations' office in Afghanistan. TOLO News reported that the UN mission in Afghanistan on Friday confirmed the attack on its office by "anti-government elements" on Friday that led to the death of a security guard and injured several others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy