Davenport, IA

Local resident will serve five years in prison for insurance fraud

Posted by 
Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 10 days ago
Davenport, IA – According to the court documents, his name is Dustin Cory Jungvirtand he pleaded guilty to one count of insurance fraud.

The 31-year-old man admitted to lying about the date and time of a 2018 claim for his renter’s insurance to obtain benefits he would not have been entitled to.

He was sentenced to five years in prison to be served consecutively with recent convictions on unrelated offenses.

The investigation was conducted by the Iowa Insurance Division.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
