It’s just one of those years: HBO’s ‘Woodstock 99’ doc holds a “mirror” to America in 1999

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you get when you combine a former military base, shoddy facilities, a bloated music industry, a clash of generations, unbearable heat and $4 water bottles, all set to the angry, nihilistic music that only the late ’90s could provide? Perhaps the most infamous music festival of the last 25 years.

This Friday, HBO will debut Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage, a documentary about the infamous 30th anniversary staging of the iconic music fest. Ahead of the film’s premiere, Rolling Stone is debuting a clip focusing on one of the more serious and disgusting aspects from the festival: The lack of clean drinking water and the puddles of human sewage that festival-goers mistook as mud.
HBO's Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage offers a serious interrogation of a worthy but forgotten cultural moment

"Woodstock 99 untangles many of the threads that combusted into what looks, by the end, like a burning apocalypse through a heap of archival footage and interviews with participating musicians such as Moby, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, and Jewel, attendees and music critics," says Adrian Horton. "There’s the doomed impulse to reboot a highly romanticized moment for Boomers (the original Woodstock was, in reality, a mess, a few shades of luck from tragedy) into a money-maker for young college kids – part of a cultural pattern of “Boomers pushing their beliefs on younger generations”, said Price. There was the reaction to the chart-dominating teen pop of Britney Spears, ‘NSync, and the Backstreet Boys with overtly aggro acts like Limp Bizkit (choice song: Break Stuff). And there was rampant raunch culture – the kind skewered in two other breakout films of the year, Promising Young Woman and Framing Britney Spears – which figured women’s bodies as first and foremost for the enjoyment of men...With Woodstock 99, the sell of 60s idealism curdled into the license to take, to do things not permitted off-grounds. There’s chilling footage of the late rapper DMX leading the crowd in a call and response to his lyrics, and a sea of mostly white people gleefully shout back the N-word."
An ugly chapter in alt-rock history gets the retrospective treatment from filmmaker Garret Price and executive producer Bill Simmons. Director Garrett Price wanted his new documentary Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, a deep-dive chronicle of one of the most disturbing music festivals in pop-culture history, to kick off with a song that evoked the mood of a '90s road trip movie. He settled on Lit's alt-rock radio hit "My Own Worst Enemy," the type of blaring guitar anthem that, for Price, brought to mind images of "Jason Biggs driving upstate with his friends in a car for a weekend of partying." If you know anything about Woodstock '99, a four-day descent into Limp Bizkit and Kid Rock soundtracked chaos in Rome, New York that ends with human waste pouring out on the ground and flames rising in the sky, you know the good vibes will not last long.
I remember Willie Nelson singing beautiful gospel songs to the very unwashed masses on Sunday. I remember Bootsy Clinton reuniting with George Clinton for a thrilling P-Funk set. I remember Rage Against the Machine sparking what seemed like the biggest mosh pit ever on Planet Earth. I even recall Alanis...
Aggression & violence. Medical emergencies & death in extreme heat conditions. Out of control arson fires lighting up the night sky. Oh….and there was music somewhere in there, too. Woodstock ’99, to coin a overused phrase, was definitely not your father’s Woodstock. And as a new HBO documentary shows, that’s...
The lore of Woodstock, New York is a magical and ever-intriguing thing. Situated 43 miles northwest of where the culture-defining music festival of the same name took place in August 1969, it is in this mountain town where a liberal, hippy spirit lives on through a radical population of musicians and like-minded creatives. Over several decades, the area has become a haven for collaboration; the world-renowned Bearsville Studio is where the late Jeff Buckley recorded 1994’s seminal ‘Grace’, and the space has also played host to the likes of R.E.M, The Pretenders, and The Isley Brothers, among others.
We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Who woulda thunk that one of the best “country” LPs of the year would come from a former British Invasion band who were coming off controversial hit single about a transvestite. And yet, the 1971 LP “Muswell Hillbillies” from the Kinks delivers the goods.
Harry Benson may be the culprit behind the Beatles’ famous pillow fight photo, but he doesn’t consider himself a rock & roll photographer. He’s captured every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower (including Trump), was on the scene when Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated, and even shot Bobby Fischer at the height of his fame during the World Championship chess match in 1972 — but he’s modest about it. “It was a job that I had to do,” Benson tells Rolling Stone over the phone from his home in New York. “I’ve got to try and get the best pictures I can.”
Chick Vennera, a veteran actor of stage and screen, has died from cancer at his home in Burbank, California. The 74-year-old’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera, Deadline reported. The multi-talented actor, singer and dancer starred on Broadway, in films, television series and animated series throughout his nearly...
