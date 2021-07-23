Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics branding adds to stereotypical view of Japan — but that doesn’t make it appropriation

By Become an author
Posted by 
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZKyG_0b5j4Xt300

In the weeks leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the BBC premiered its trailer for the games – an extravagant, 60-second romp through the recent imagery of Japan as a cute, colourful, anime and manga-inspired wonderland.

With signature music by Kenji Kawai, vocals by virtual pop idol Hatsune Miku and a maximalist aesthetic, the trailer has had a mixed reception. In social media commentary, fans were enthused, non-fans were non-plussed, and some more vinegary voices muttered about cultural stereotypes.

The reaction of the Japanese-speaking world was similarly split. Many Japanese comments on YouTube said something along the lines of “I see, this is how Japan looks like from the UK,” and then added “but this does not look like Tokyo at all, more like Hong Kong.”

The portrayal of Japan in this trailer raises questions about how Japan is viewed by outsiders and insiders, and what cultural or economic purposes such images serve. One theoretical lens through which to address these is the concept of orientalism.

The term, coined by the US-Palestinian intellectual Edward Said, describes how someone creating a representation of an individual or culture wields power over those who are represented.

Said argued that stereotypical depictions of the Middle East in European art become closely linked to preconceived notions of the Orient as an exotic and potentially erotic place. Orientalism as a style of painting becomes a style of thought and, with the colonial expansion of European empires, a corporate enterprise.

Although Japan was never colonised – apart from a ten-year period after the second world war – a similar dynamic applied to the Euro-American fascination with images of Japan. This was fuelled by the craze of Japonisme in the 19th century that influenced artists, composers and novelists.

Techno-orientalism

Japan’s rapid recovery in the post-war years and its increasing dominance in the global market for consumer electronics and industrial robots in the 1980s led to a shift in image best captured in the term “techno-orientalism”.

In the hostile rhetoric of the trade war between America and Japan, the submissive geisha fantasy was replaced by an image of the salary man as a conformist, robot-like menace to western dominance. No longer held back by age-old traditions, Japan appears as the vanguard of technology and entertainment – a place where you can visit the future before it happens to you.

Japan’s government has long realised the potential of the cultural industries as tools of cultural diplomacy and “soft power”, projecting positive images of Japan through consumer goods, media products and popular culture, such as Hello Kitty.

What started as stereotypical image of a toy-like Japan produced by western media, has now been turned into a process of nation branding. Partly supported by the country’s foreign ministry and other government agencies, the “Cool Japan” policy was supposed to spread this image of Japan around the world.

Representing ‘Japan’

The Olympics are a global stage on which this shift has manifested. The opening ceremony of the Nagano Winter Olympics in 1998 heavily featured Japanese traditions such as local festivals and sumo wrestling. In contrast, the flag handover from Rio 2016 focused entirely on popular culture: then-Prime Minister Shinzō Abe appeared as the computer game character Super Mario, assisted by the comic book characters of Doraemon and Captain Tsubasa.

These images are consonant with other ways of promoting Japan in the UK, such as the yearly HyperJapan Festival which encourages visitors to “find your inner Japanese.” You can dress up in kimono and play at being Japanese, cosplay as your favourite manga character, spend three days as a samurai warrior or sample makeup trends from Harajuku. Much of what is on offer could be seen as orientalism and cultural appropriation – in other words, treating and branding parts of Japanese culture as property in order to sell it for a profit.

But can we really speak of cultural appropriation, when something has been explicitly produced by a Japanese company with a foreign consumer in mind? HyperJapan is organised by the London-based Japanese firm Cross Media Ltd, whose aim is to bridge Japanese and UK culture through events like sake tastings, and owns the label eat-Japan.

This is where things get rather murky. Whether the images are created by an orientalist “outsider” perspective or by an essentialising “insider” point of view, the results are shockingly similar: cultural and social diversity is silenced in favour of a playful but uniform depiction of Japan. Perhaps the distinction between insider and outsider is no longer useful in a world where everyone can be a media producer.

The BBC trailer is another case in point. Many comments online assumed that this was a trailer representing Japan produced by a British team, when in fact the art director, Fantasista Utamaro, is a Brooklyn-based Japanese artist.

Shot in Tokyo with a local crew remotely directed from London, the clip is truly an intercultural production. Obviously, one cannot expect that a 60-second trailer provides an accurate image of Japan in all its complexity. There is an unbridgeable tension between creating something that is recognisably Japanese and yet avoids the stereotypes on which this recognition is based.

In the end, the real problem of these Olympic games is not representation, but the fact that the majority of the Japanese population don’t want them to happen.

A citizen’s movement has formed around this resistance and a series of convincing arguments have been made by the protesters: without visitors, the economic investment into the Olympics is essentially meaningless and, as has been shown already, the games are a hotbed for potential new COVID infections.

From this controversy emerges an image diametrically opposed to the playful “geek chic” aesthetic of the trailer: Japan as a divided country, with low levels of trust in the government and gaffe-prone officials.

Comments / 0

The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Cool Japan#Japanese#European#Euro American#Hello Kitty#Hyperjapan#Cross Media Ltd#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
News Break
BBC
News Break
Youtube
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
People

Ugandan Weightlifter Found 100 Miles from Olympic Training Camp After He Went Missing in Japan

A Ugandan weightlifter who went missing on Friday, after he did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, has been found in a town about 100 miles away from his training camp. Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, was scheduled to fly home to Uganda last Tuesday, but he went missing from his hotel room in the Osaka prefecture of Japan on Friday, when he was scheduled for a daily COVID test. He left a note at the time, saying he wished to stay in Japan and work. Police had since been searching for him.
NPR

Tokyo Olympics CEO Doesn't Dismiss The Idea That Games Could Still Be Called Off

The CEO of the Tokyo Olympics' organizing committee is not dismissing the idea that the Games could still be canceled if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, sending a jolt through the massive event that is set to begin in a matter of days. Toshiro Muto says officials will make decisions about the viability of the Games based on what happens.
Los Angeles Times

Tokyo Olympics: Diverse faces are representing Japan. Does it reflect real change?

TOKYO — With millions around the world watching,Rui Hachimura walked onto the gleaming white floor of Japan’s Olympic Stadium on Friday waving the country’s red-and-white flag. The 6-foot-8 Washington Wizards forward with a Japanese mother and Beninese father led his nation’s athletes in procession, a beaming smile peeking out of...
southernillinoisnow.com

Tokyo Olympics leader doesn’t rule out canceling games at last minute

(NEW YORK) — The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee addressed concerns of rising COVID-19 cases during a press conference on Tuesday and did not rule out the possibility of a last-minute cancellation of the games. “We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So...
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Korean TV network sorry for national stereotypes in opening ceremony coverage

A South Korean TV network has apologised after using national stereotypes, including an image of Chernobyl for Ukraine, during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.TV station MBC used the images and captions as each nation filed into the National Stadium on Friday for the start of the Games.Some of the broadcaster’s clumsy but less controversial imagery including food such as pizza to depict Italy, salmon when introducing Norway and sushi for Japan.But they also showed a picture of Chernobyl as Ukraine’s representatives walked out into the stadium, the scene of a devastating 1986 nuclear accident.Follow the latest from...
EntertainmentPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Japan is in full view as Tokyo Olympics features video game music, manga and nearby protest

The year 2020 is a memory of seemingly endless bleak news headlines, fatality statistics and quarantine. To state the painfully obvious, it was incredibly bad. For some, it was a year of protest and political division. For many more, it was a year of anguish and mourning for loved ones taken far too soon. Now another seven months into the pandemic, in a time when the world could possibly use a little distraction, all eyes are on Tokyo.
timbers.com

Tokyo Olympics | Claudio Bravo checks in from Japan

Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo is off to Japan to play for Argentina in the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Bravo took the time to answer a few questions about his first impressions of Japan, how he and the team is preparing and what he's doing to stay connected with family. Argentina...
Sportssolzyatthemovies.com

Tokyo Olympics: Friday’s Viewing Schedule

The Opening Ceremony is among the highlights of Friday’s viewing schedule as the Tokyo Olympics officially open the games. NBC will feature unprecedented full-day coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics this Friday, July 23. It all leads up into the primetime presentation of the Ceremony, which is always popular with viewers. However, the day begins on NBC with the network’s first-ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony, followed by a special edition of TODAY with reaction and athlete interviews and then NBC’s first-ever Olympic Daytime show on the opening Friday of the Games.
FIFAtravelmole.com

Missing out on the Japan experience during the Tokyo Olympics

Specialist tour operator InsideJapan look beyond the Games to travelling again. The only thing that has been certain throughout the pandemic is that nothing is certain. However, the Tokyo Olympic Games kicked off, albeit without domestic or international spectators. One thing certain is that it is a great loss for the brand and the fans of the Games who don't get to experience the magic of Tokyo and Japan.
Alabama Public Radio

Japan Is Golden Again In Skateboarding At Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya dazzled during the Olympic women's skateboarding street competition. She skated through a park of rails, ramps and stairs meant to mimic city street parks at the Ariake Urban Sports Park. When she finished, she became Japan's youngest-ever gold medal winner and one of the youngest...
The Week

A viewing guide to the Tokyo Olympics' must-watch events

Seventeen consecutive days, 7,000 hours of programming, 339 events, 33 sports, five cable networks — and a 13-hour time difference between New York City and Tokyo. It is frankly dizzying to think about where to even begin with watching the summer Olympics. While NBC plans to begin its tape-delayed, nightly...
TennisESPN

Tokyo 2020: Why being 'world No. 1' doesn't guarantee an Olympic medal in shooting and archery

In the lead-up to the Olympics, much of India's hopes were built around the aura of the 'world number 1s'. Three shooters were ranked world No. 1 according to the Tokyo Olympics qualification rankings, while Deepika Kumari was ranked the No. 1 woman archer in the world. Yet while most Indians have finished poorly, gold medals have been won by competitors ranked well below the Indians. William Shaner of the USA, who won gold in the 10m rifle competition, was ranked 24th in the world, while China's Sheng Lihao, who won silver in the same event, didn't even have a world ranking. South Korea's Kim Je-deok, who came into the archery events with a world rank of 201, ended up winning two gold medals.
SportsSanta Maria Times

Japan breaks record with gold rush at Tokyo Olympics

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Japan has broken its own record for gold medals at a single Olympic Games. The host nation still has nine days of competition to go. The Japanese men's 45-36 win over Russian fencers in the final of the team épée on Friday brought up the 17th gold medal for Japan in Tokyo. A week has passed since the opening ceremony and the last medal events are on Aug. 8.
wkms.org

A Texas Native Competes For Japan At The Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — They call him downtown Ira Brown. His three pointers got him the nickname. For years he's played professional basketball in Japan. But he never dreamed he'd get to the Olympic stage. "Not in a million years," he said, shaking his head and laughing. Let alone playing for his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy