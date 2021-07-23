A Quality Exec Comp Plan Lowers The Risk Of Investing In Foot Locker
Three new stocks make July’s Exec Comp Aligned with ROIC Model Portfolio, available to members as of July 15, 2021. The Exec Comp Aligned with ROIC Model Portfolio (+3.8%) outperformed the S&P 500 (+3.2%) from June 16, 2021 through July 13, 2021. The best performing stock in the portfolio was up 12%. Overall, seven out of the 15 Exec Comp Aligned with ROIC Stocks outperformed the S&P 500 from June 16, 2021 through July 13, 2021.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0