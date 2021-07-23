Cancel
Iowa Olympian Karissa Schweizer's pre-run routine includes a special twist: A chat with her grandpa

Columbia Daily Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was about 11 a.m. on June 21 when Frank Schweizer and his wife, Linda, rolled up to the Airbnb they were sharing with his family in Eugene, Oregon, and soon ventured to the back deck of the house. There waiting for Frank was their granddaughter Karissa, who would try...

www.columbiatribune.com

