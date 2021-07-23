Iowa Olympian Karissa Schweizer's pre-run routine includes a special twist: A chat with her grandpa

Although the Special Olympics USA Games won’t take place until 2022, local Boston Athlete Lumene Montissol deserves to be recognized with our other Olympians. Lumene is a Special Olympics athlete from Boston who earned the nickname “Lightning” while running in the Boston City Track Championships in high school. And now she is bringing the storm to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida. Lumene was recently selected to represent Massachusetts when the best of the best compete for gold next June. She’ll be competing in track & field at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and was told of her selection by Robin Roberts on Good Morning America where she shared how important this opportunity is to her, “I have been waiting for this dream for a long time. I am very grateful, I’m so happy.” She also shared some words of inspiration for others who are following their dreams adding, “Keep believing in yourself. Keep training hard and be proud for who you are.”