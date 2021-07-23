Clean drinking water, tourism at risk by ignoring algal blooms

Typically, during the summertime, I make it to “dog island” a couple of times a week, to take the dogs for a walk and a swim. Now that the waters are warming up, I’m being precautious about potential Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) spottings, so that the dogs don’t get sick. The problem is, sometimes I forget to check the Ellicott Creek Bark Park’s website, to see if there are any notifications, warnings, or alerts. I’ve been told that Friends of Ellicott posts advisories pertaining to the algal blooms (fueled by nutrient pollution), but I’ve yet to see anything, so I’m not sure about this system of preparedness.