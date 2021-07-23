Clean drinking water, tourism at risk by ignoring algal blooms
Lake Erie provides drinking water to 11 million people, supports $15 billion for the tourism industry, produces $2 billion in tax revenues and supports more than 100,000 jobs. Yet every summer, Lake Erie is plagued by algal blooms that close beaches and other recreational areas, and puts the businesses that rely on clean, fresh water at risk. Lake Erie's algal blooms must be taken more seriously by Michigan lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.www.monroenews.com
