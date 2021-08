As of lately, Twitter has not been afraid to experiment with new features on its otherwise straightforward social media platform. Some of those experiments like Fleets never end up taking off, but it’s important for the company to try new features so users stay engaged in the platform. Today, Twitter is trialing a new feature that — if adopted — will undoubtedly be controversial. Some beta testers of the iOS app will start to see a different design for liking a tweet alongside an entirely new button to “downvote” a tweet.