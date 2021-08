It feels like things are getting busier each week with Apple Arcade thanks to the addition of classics and App Store Greats in addition to new Apple Arcade games and major updates to existing games on the service. Today, the classic Jetpack Joyride joins Apple Arcade as Jetpack Joyride+ (). In terms of features, the official Twitter account for Jetpack Joyride mentions that this release will make you feel like you’re playing the original game back in 2012. It is unclear whether any new content is planned in future updates but as of now, you can enjoy a Jetpack Joyride without any ads and microtransactions on iPhone and iPad. Check it out here on Apple Arcade.