Computational Fluid Dynamics using Python: Modeling Laminar Flow

towardsdatascience.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the first article in a series on Fluid Mechanics of a Crystallizer. The series will cover modeling of fluid dynamics, heat transfer, mass transfer and crystallization in a chemical reactor. To simplify the tutorial, the model building will be performed in stages, starting with the creation of a laminar fluid flow solver (article 1), addition of heat and mass transfer components (article 2) and finally, solving a population balance model to model crystallization (article 3).

towardsdatascience.com

MathematicsPhysics World

‘Second sound’ appears in germanium

Researchers in Spain and Italy have observed “second sound” in a room-temperature semiconductor for the first time. This phenomenon, which occurs when distinct waves of temperature pass through a material, had previously only been observed in exotic superfluids at ultracold temperatures (and, more recently, in graphite). Its surprise appearance in a material widely used in electronic chips could make it possible to improve the performance of electric devices by managing waste heat better.
ComputersAPS physics

Large eddy simulation of transitional channel flow using a machine learning classifier to distinguish laminar and turbulent regions

While wall modeling enables significant reduction in computational cost compared to wall-resolved large eddy simulations (LESs), it often fails to capture laminar-to-turbulence transition processes realistically. This issue arises in part because wall models typically assume that the near-wall flow is in a statistically quasiequilibrium turbulent state and hence incorrectly prescribe turbulent wall stresses in regions that are still laminar during transition. In this work we propose an approach in which the application of the wall model is retained within the turbulent regions of transitional flow where even nascent spots exhibit high-Reynolds-number characteristics, but the wall model is not applied in laminar regions. The local distinction between turbulent and laminar regions is performed using a self-organized map (SOM) [see Z. Wu et al., Phys. Rev. Fluids 4, 023902 (2019)], an unsupervised machine learning classifier. We demonstrate the capability of wall-modeled LES with SOM-based turbulent/nonturbulent classification (WMSOM) in predicting both bypass and orderly transitions in channel flow at target Reynolds numbers of.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Do Not Use Python Lists For All Purposes

The list type is no doubt the most popular container object type in Python. It somehow can be even considered as the “soul” of Pythonic because there are many Python iconic syntax is on it, such as slicing and list comprehension. However, it is so convenient and many developers are...
Sciencearxiv.org

Flow dynamics of wormlike micellar solutions through a model porous media

The flow of viscoelastic wormlike micellar solutions (WLMs) in porous media is encountered in many practical applications like enhanced oil recovery or groundwater remediation. To understand the flow dynamics of these complex fluids in porous media, a model porous media consisting of a straight microchannel with micropore throats present in it, is very often used. In this study, we perform an extensive numerical investigation to understand the flow dynamics of wormlike micellar solutions based on the two-species Vasquez-Cook-McKinley (VCM) model for micelles through such model porous media. We find the existence of an elastic instability once the Weissenberg number exceeds a critical value; likewise, it was seen in many prior experimental and numerical studies dealing with polymer solutions. However, for the present case of a WLM solution, we observe that this elastic instability is greatly influenced by the breakage and reformation mechanisms of the wormlike micelles. In particular, we notice that the intensity of this instability (characterized by the fluctuating flow fields) increases as the Weissenberg number increases; however, beyond a critical value of it, this elastic instability and/or the flow field fluctuation is suppressed because of the breakage of long micelles. This is in contrast to the polymer solutions for which the flow field gradually transits to a more chaotic and turbulent-like state (or the so-called elastic turbulence state) as the Weissenberg number gradually increases. Additionally, we observe that the flow dynamics of these WLM solutions are strongly dependent on the type of micropore throat, the number of pore throats, and the spacing between two consecutive pore throats. An extensive discussion on the pressure drop and apparent viscosity is also presented in the present study.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Label Bias Identification in ML model using Python code

The field of machine learning is continuously evolving which led to a significant rise of the same in demand and importance. The application of machine learning models is now everywhere — in our day-to-day life starting from movie recommendations on Netflix to product recommendations on Amazon. Starting from hiring a new employee to financial product approval decisions are now automatically done through machine learning models. It is assumed that a huge amount of data analyzed through improved machine learning algorithms can guide better decisions and smart actions in real-time without human intervention.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Building a Data Warehouse in Python Using PostgreSQL

A simplified approach to provisioning robust and scalable data warehouses. With the abundance and proliferation of data in this day and age, there is an inherent need to store and reuse that wealth of information in a meaningful way. It is analogous to having a kitchen inundated with a multitude of utensils and tools to use, without having an organized way to manage them. Well, chances are that you’re going to end up opening your canned lunch with the rear end of a dipper, unless you warehouse up real fast.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamics and Thermodynamics of the mean field d-HMF model out-of-equilibrium

We study the d-HMF model proposed by Atenas and Curilef, a mean field model with long-range interactions inspired by the dipole-dipole interaction. Among the challenges of this thesis is: the resolution of the d-HMF model in the canonical and microcanonical ensembles and the analytical and numerical description of the distribution function of the system. This model has been studied both in equilibrium and out of equilibrium. In the equilibrium, analytical solutions have been found for internal energy per particle and temperature using standard procedures through statistical mechanics such as the calculation of the partition function in the canonical ensemble and the calculation of the number of microstates accessible in the microcanonical ensemble. The results indicate that there is an equivalence of ensembles. Additionally, we found the Boltzmann-Gibbs (BG) equilibrium distribution, which coincides with the analytical results of the canonical and microcanonical ensembles and molecular dynamics simulations. Then we focused on describing the Quasi-Stationary-States (QSS) present in this system, by means of molecular dynamics simulations. Two types of QSS states are found out of equilibrium. For its description, a combination of two techniques is used; the methods of molecular dynamics and stationary solutions of the Vlasov equation associated with the equations of motion of the system. From molecular we describe the marginal distributions in moments and orientations, which were describe anaytically by means of stationary solutions of Vlasov equation. The stationary solutions tested in this thesis correspond to distribution functions of the q-exponential type. In particular, it is found that one of these solutions describes precisely the marginal distributions of the moments and the orientations of one of the QSS states found with the molecular dynamics.
Computersarxiv.org

Estimation of sparse linear dynamic networks using the stable spline horseshoe prior

Identification of the so-called dynamic networks is one of the most challenging problems appeared recently in control literature. Such systems consist of large-scale interconnected systems, also called modules. To recover full networks dynamics the two crucial steps are topology detection, where one has to infer from data which connections are active, and modules estimation. Since a small percentage of connections are effective in many real systems, the problem finds also fundamental connections with group-sparse estimation. In particular, in the linear setting modules correspond to unknown impulse responses expected to have null norm but in a small fraction of samples. This paper introduces a new Bayesian approach for linear dynamic networks identification where impulse responses are described through the combination of two particular prior distributions. The first one is a block version of the horseshoe prior, a model possessing important global-local shrinkage features. The second one is the stable spline prior, that encodes information on smooth-exponential decay of the modules. The resulting model is called stable spline horseshoe (SSH) prior. It implements aggressive shrinkage of small impulse responses while larger impulse responses are conveniently subject to stable spline regularization. Inference is performed by a Markov Chain Monte Carlo scheme, tailored to the dynamic context and able to efficiently return the posterior of the modules in sampled form. We include numerical studies that show how the new approach can accurately reconstruct sparse networks dynamics also when thousands of unknown impulse response coefficients must be inferred from data sets of relatively small size.
Softwarefreecodecamp.org

How to Use Python to Detect Music Onsets

In music terminology, an onset refers to the beginning of a musical note or other sound. In this post, we will look at how to detect music onsets with Python's audio signal processing libraries, Aubio and librosa. This tutorial is relevant even if your application doesn't use Python - for...
Physicsarxiv.org

Unveiling quasiparticle dynamics of topological insulators through Bayesian modelling

Quasiparticle - a key concept to describe interacting particles - characterizes electron-electron interaction in metals (Fermi liquid) and electron pairing in superconductors. While this concept essentially relies on the simplification of hard-to-solve many-body problem into one-particle picture and residual effects, a difficulty in disentangling many-body effects from experimental quasiparticle signature sometimes hinders unveiling intrinsic low-energy dynamics, as highlighted by the fierce controversy on the origin of Dirac-band anomaly in graphene and dispersion kink in high-temperature superconductors. Here, we propose an approach to solve this fundamental problem - the Bayesian modelling of quasiparticles. We have chosen a topological insulator $\mathrm{TlBi(S,Se)_2}$ as a model system to formulate an inverse problem of quasiparticle spectra with semiparametric Bayesian analysis, and successfully extracted one-particle and many-body characteristics, i.e. the intrinsic energy gap and unusual lifetime in Dirac-quasiparticle bands. Our approach is widely applicable to clarify the quasiparticle dynamics of quantum materials.
Sciencearxiv.org

The Fluid Dynamics of the One-Body Stationary States of Quantum Mechanics with Real Valued Wavefunctions

It is demonstrated that the probability density function, given by the square of a quantum mechanical wavefunction that is a real-valued eigenvector of a time-independent, one-body Schroedinger equation, satisfies a compressible-flow generalization of the Bernoulli equation, where the mass density is the probability density times the mass of the system; the pressure and velocity fields are defined by functions depending on the probability density, and the gradient and the Laplacian of the probability density, where there are two possible directions of the velocity on a streamline. The velocity given definition implies a generalization of the steady-flow continuity equation where mass is not locally conserved. The gradient of the Bernoullian equation is demonstrated to be equivalent to the steady flow Euler equation for variable mass and irrotational flow. A speed of sound quadratic equation is obtained from a spherical wave-pulse. One of the solutions indicates that the wave-pulse velocity on a streamline is equal in magnitude but opposite in direction of the fluid velocity on the streamline. The other solution is the focus of attention from that point on. It is proven that the extremums of the momentum per volume on a streamline occur at points that are Mach 1 speed. The developed formalism is applied to a particle in a one-dimensional box, the ground and first excited-states of the one-dimensional harmonic oscillator, and the hydrogen 1s and 2s states. Some behavior is repeated in all the applications examined. For example, an antinode, a point of local-maximum density, has zero velocity and zero Mach speed on the streamline, while a node, a point of minimum density, has infinite velocity and Mach 2. In between the node and antinode is an extremum of the momentum, and Mach 1. (This is a short version of the abstract.)
Computersarxiv.org

Comprehensive computational model for coupled fluid flow, mass transfer and light supply in tubular photobioreactors equipped with glass sponges

The design and optimization of photobioreactors (PBR) can benefit from the development of robust and yet quantitatively accurate computational models, that incorporate the complex interplay of fundamental phenomena. At a minimum, the simulation model requires at least three submodels for hydrodynamic, light supply and biomass kinetics as pointed out by various review articles on computational fluid flow models for PBR design. By modeling the hydrodynamics, the light-dark-cycles can be detected and the mixing characteristic of the flow besides its mass transport is analyzed. The radiative transport model is deployed to predict the local light intensities according to wavelength of the light and scattering characteristic of the culture. The third submodel implements the biomass growth kinetic, by coupling the local light intensities to hydrodynamic information of CO2 concentration, to predict the algal growth. The developed mesoscopic simulation model is applied to a tubular PBR with transparent walls and internal sponge structure. The complex hydrodynamics and the homogeneous illumination in such reactors is very promising for CFD based optimization.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Building a Typing Game using Python

In this tutorial, we will build a fast typing game using Python. It will be a hands-on and straightforward project. We are going to use the PyGame python module to make this game. After completing this project, you will have some idea of how to create games using Python. And also, you will learn how to develop and design graphical user interfaces.
Physicsarxiv.org

Top-Down Model of Limescale Formation in Turbulent Pipe Flows

We investigate calcium carbonate scale formation at high Reynolds numbers in a large pipe rig facility. The calcium carbonate solution is produced from the injection, at a T-joint inlet, of pH-stabilized sodium carbonate and calcium chloride aqueous solutions. A scanning electron microscopy analysis of the deposited mass along the pipe indicates that after an initial transient regime of ion-by-ion crystal growth, calcium carbonate scale is dominated by particulate deposition. While limescale formation in regions that are closer to the pipe's entrance can be described as the heterogeneous surface nucleation of calcium and carbonate ions driven by turbulent diffusion, we rely upon turbophoresis phenomenology to devise a peculiarly simple kinetic model of deposition at farther downstream regions. Letting $\Phi$ and $R$ be the flow rate and the pipe's radius, respectively, the mass deposition rates per unit time and unit area are predicted to scale as $\Phi^\alpha / R^\beta$ (for certain modeled values of the $\alpha$ and $\beta$ parameters) with suggestive support from our experiments.
Computersarxiv.org

Efficient stochastic algorithms for agent-based models with predator-prey dynamics

Experiments in predator-prey systems show the emergence of long-term cycles. Deterministic model typically fails in capturing these behaviors, which emerge from the microscopic interplay of individual based dynamics and stochastic effects. However, simulating stochastic individual based models can be extremely demanding, especially when the sample size is large. Hence we propose an alternative simulation approach, whose computation cost is lower than the one of the classic stochastic algorithms. First, we describe how starting from the individual description of predator-prey dynamics, it is possible to derive the mean-field equations for the homogeneous and heterogeneous space cases. Then, we see that the new approach is able to preserve the order and that it converges to the mean-field solutions as the sample size increases. We show how to simulate the dynamics with the new approach, performing different numerical experiments in order to test its efficiency. Finally, we analyze the different nature of oscillations between mean-field and stochastic simulations underling how the new algorithm can be useful also to study the collective behaviours at the population level.
Computersarxiv.org

Computer simulations of melts of ring polymers with non-conserved topology: A dynamic Monte Carlo lattice model

We present computer simulations of a dynamic Monte Carlo algorithm for polymer chains on the FCC lattice which takes explicitly into account the possibility to overcome topological constraints by controlling the rate at which nearby polymer strands may cross through each other. By applying the method to systems of interacting ring polymers at melt conditions, we characterize their structure and dynamics by measuring, in particular, the amounts of knots and links which are formed during the relaxation process. In comparison to standard melts of unknotted and unconcatenated rings, our simulations demonstrate that the mechanism of strand crossing is responsible for fluidizing the melt provided the time scale of the process is faster than the internal relaxation of the chain, in agreement with recent experiments employing solutions of DNA rings in the presence of the type II topoisomerase enzyme. In the opposite case of slow rates the melt is shown to become slower, and this prediction may be easily validated experimentally.
Computersarxiv.org

Multi-agent Reinforcement Learning Improvement in a Dynamic Environment Using Knowledge Transfer

Cooperative multi-agent systems are being widely used in different domains. Interaction among agents would bring benefits, including reducing operating costs, high scalability, and facilitating parallel processing. These systems are also a good option for handling large-scale, unknown, and dynamic environments. However, learning in these environments has become a very important challenge in various applications. These challenges include the effect of search space size on learning time, inefficient cooperation among agents, and the lack of proper coordination among agents' decisions. Moreover, reinforcement learning algorithms may suffer from long convergence time in these problems. In this paper, a communication framework using knowledge transfer concepts is introduced to address such challenges in the herding problem with large state space. To handle the problems of convergence, knowledge transfer has been utilized that can significantly increase the efficiency of reinforcement learning algorithms. Coordination between the agents is carried out through a head agent in each group of agents and a coordinator agent respectively. The results demonstrate that this framework could indeed enhance the speed of learning and reduce convergence time.

