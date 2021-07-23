Cancel
NHTSA issues second recall for Chevy Bolt over fire risk from battery

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 10 days ago
A second recall has been issued for more than 50,000 Chevrolet Bolts due to a fire risk.

According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, the recall covers 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt models which were originally recalled in November 2020 and revised in May 2021.

Due to a risk of fire, owners of the vehicles should continue to park them outside, away from structures and not charge them overnight.

GM also is instructing owners to take the following actions.

  • Set their vehicle to the 90% state of charge limitation either using Hilltop Reserve mode (2017 and 2018 model years) or Target Charge Level mode (2019 model year).
    • If owners are unable to set their vehicles to the 90% state of charge limitation mode, or if they feel uncomfortable making the change, GM is asking owners to visit their dealer immediately to have the change made.
  • Recharge the battery on their Bolts after each use and avoid running down the battery below an estimated remaining 70-mile range where possible.

GM said the new recall will replace the battery module in the affected vehicles. Until it is completed, owners should follow the steps above.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is affected under this recall. If it is, vehicle owners should call their nearest Chevrolet dealership immediately to schedule a free repair. For more information on this recall, visit www.chevy.com/boltevrecall

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

