Alphabet’s Intrinsic aims to unlock industrial robotics’ economic potential
Google parent Alphabet has spun out a new industrial robotics company called Intrinsic. Led by Wendy Tan-White, a veteran entrepreneur and investor who has served as VP of “moonshots” at Alphabet’s R&D business X since 2019, Intrinsic is setting out to “unlock the creative and economic potential” of the $42 billion industrial robotics market. The company said it’s creating “software tools” to make industrial robots more affordable and easier to use, extending their utility beyond big businesses and to more people — 70% of the world’s manufacturing currently takes place in just 10 countries.venturebeat.com
