Kevin Hart Rejected An Offer To Go To Space And Here's Why

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor and comedian Kevin Hart could have gone to space, but he rejected the offer over fears about safety and out of a desire to stay alive for his family. "I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with them wanting to document a celebrity's experience," Hart said his SiriusXM show Straight From the Hart (via Entertainment Weekly). "They said they wanted to document my experience from start to finish and have me complete it. All around the trip, and learning or whatever, I guess, they said X amount of days--it was like 30, 45 days of spending time with a team--and then you're looking at like an hour and a half, a 60-90 minute trip."

