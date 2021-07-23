The Woman Who Co-Wrote BTS’s ‘Butter’ Shares How It Came Together: ‘We Probably Did Like 50 Rewrites’
Up until just a few days ago, BTS’s “Butter” was running the show on the Hot 100, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the biggest and most popular songs in the U.S. The summer-ready smash logged seven consecutive turns atop the tally before stepping down...but only for another hit by the same band. The South Korean superstars are back at No. 1 on the list with “Permission to Dance,” which debuts in first place, making BTS one of the few groups to replace themselves atop the roster.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0