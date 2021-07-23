Cancel
Theater & Dance

The Woman Who Co-Wrote BTS’s ‘Butter’ Shares How It Came Together: ‘We Probably Did Like 50 Rewrites’

By Hugh McIntyre
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago


Up until just a few days ago, BTS’s “Butter” was running the show on the Hot 100, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the biggest and most popular songs in the U.S. The summer-ready smash logged seven consecutive turns atop the tally before stepping down...but only for another hit by the same band. The South Korean superstars are back at No. 1 on the list with “Permission to Dance,” which debuts in first place, making BTS one of the few groups to replace themselves atop the roster.

Forbes

Forbes

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

TV & VideosPosted by
HollywoodLife

Damon Sharpe Shares How New Video ’15 Minutes’ Came Together: It’s Something ‘Everyone Can Relate To’

Damon Sharpe goes through the highs and lows of fame in his new video, and he tells HL about the collab with Disco Fries, as well as his own favorite celeb encounter. The video for Damon Sharpe’s “15 Minutes” hits close to home. Though he’s a Grammy Award-winning producer and a DJ who signed with Armada Records last year, there was a point in time when he wasn’t so established – and he wasn’t so humble. “The video concept itself is loosely based on my early career chapter,” he tells HollywoodLife. The video – which features cameos from The Martinez Twins and Mario Lopez – sees Damon desperate for the first taste of success — of fame. After achieving it through some strategic viral marketing – emphasis on the “viral” – the stardom goes to Damon’s head.
Theater & Dancemix929.com

BTS melts “Butter” with “Permission to Dance,” LAROI & Bieber in at number three with “Stay”

Which act is mighty enough to knock BTS out of the number-one spot after seven weeks? Why, themselves, obviously. The K-pop superstars’ latest single, “Permission to Dance,” has knocked the seven-week number one, “Butter,” off the summit of the Billboard Hot 100. Debuting at the top, “Permission to Dance” becomes BTS’ fifth number-one on the Billboard Hot 100. They’re the first act to replace themselves at number one since 2018, when Drake‘s “In My Feelings” bumped off “Nice for What.”
Theater & DanceInternational Business Times

BTS' 'Permission To Dance' Ranks No. 1 On Billboard, Replaces 'Butter'

South Korean boy band BTS has gracefully replaced its own No. 1 song, “Butter,” at the Billboard Hot 100 chart with another hit -- “Permission to Dance.”. The latest track officially debuted at No. 1 on this week’s Hot 100, while “Butter” bowed to the seventh spot in the charts after seven weeks in the lead, Billboard said.
Theater & Dancesocanmagazine.ca

Jenna Andrews: Songwriter/Publisher co-writes No. 1 BTS hit, “Butter”

In the future, most of us will likely shudder at memories of the dark days of 2020 and 2021, but probably not Jenna Andrews. The Toronto-based multi-hyphenate (singer, songwriter, vocal producer, music publisher) is currently enjoying a stellar moment. As of July 19, 2021, she has writing credits on the U.S. No. 1 song (“Butter” by BTS) and the U.K. No. 6 song (“Heartbreak Anthem” by David Guetta, Little Mix, and Galantis). She also co-wrote the B-side for “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” and both songs were performed to ecstatic reviews the week before on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Andrews spent the week flying between Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville, so her recollection of the pandemic will be substantially different from yours and ours.
MusicPosted by
IBTimes

BTS' 'Butter' Back At No. 1 At Billboard Hot 100

Just a week after “Butter” made way for BTS’ new hit, “Permission to dance” to take on the No. 1 spot at Billboard Hot 100, the energetic song is back on top. On Monday, Billboard announced that the BTS’ smash hit, “Butter” reclaimed the No. 1 spot after it went down to No. 7 in the past week.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS's j-hope on his dancing career, ARMY as a judge of their performances and changes of style according to "Butter" in a interview for Weverse Magazine

"There’s a sense of responsibility that comes along with such an honorable achievement," says Jung Hoseok (J-hope) while talking about "Butter" and the sensation that this song has been in the United States. He acknowledged ARMY and the hard work that the fandom has done to keep BTS at the top of the charts, for which he is incredibly thankful.
Theater & DancePopSugar

BTS Just Covered "I'll Be Missing You," and Suddenly, We're Ready to Live Like It's 1997

It's not often a performance leaves me absolutely awestruck, but that's exactly what BTS accomplished with their recent BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut. In addition to performing their mega-hit "Dynamite" and the recent "Permission to Dance," Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook went old school with a cover of "I'll Be Missing You" by Diddy feat. Faith Evans and 112. To make the 1997 song their own, BTS even added a few new Korean verses.
Theater & DanceNME

BTS’ Jungkook says the group’s success “also feels like a burden”

Jungkook of BTS has shared his personal feelings towards the boyband’s international success. In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, the 23-year-old singer opened up about the pressures of the group’s record-breaking streak of chart-topping single. The vocalist also touched on his forthcoming solo mixtape, which he had previously teased.
Theater & DancePosted by
IBTimes

BTS' 'Butter' Spends 10 Weeks On Billboard's Pop Airplay Chart

South Korea's most successful boyband, BTS, has reached another milestone after their second all-English song, "Butter," spent 10 weeks on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. "Butter" is at No. 9 position on this week's Pop Airplay chart, which ranks songs with the largest audience reach on mainstream pop stations across the United States. According to Forbes, only a few South Korean musicians have made it to the chart. But the most notable thing about "Butter" is the number of weeks it has stayed in the tally despite new songs popping up every week.
Video Gamesallkpop.com

The Japanese composer behind the music of NES game 'Monster in My Pocket' personally posts about the controversy that BTS's "Butter" sounds similar to his song

Previously, there was attention being focused on the song "Towering Catastrophe" from the Nintendo game 'Monster in my Pocket' which was released in 1992, after netizens found that the melody for BTS's "Butter" sounded vastly similar to it. As more netizens drew their attention and interest to "Towering Catastrophe," there...
Theater & DanceSoompi

BTS Becomes 1st Group To Replace Its Own No. 1 Debut On Hot 100 As “Permission To Dance” Takes Over “Butter’s” Streak

BTS’s hot streak on the top of the Hot 100 continues as “Permission to Dance” replaces “Butter” at the top of the chart!. On July 19 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s new song, “Permission to Dance,” had debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Billboard’s famous weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. “Permission to Dance” takes over the No. 1 spot previously held by BTS’s own “Butter,” which held that top spot for a record-breaking seven straight weeks.
Theater & DanceInternational Business Times

BTS' 'Butter' Has No Copyright Issues: Big Hit Music

Amid plagiarism rumors, Big Hit Music has maintained that no copyright breach was committed in connection with BTS' smash hit "Butter." The music label released a statement Thursday to address the claims that have taken the internet by storm these past few days. "It has been confirmed that there are...
Moviesoutsider.com

‘Jeopardy!: Alex Trebek Revealed the Two Actors He’d Like to Portray Him in a Movie

Late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek was no stranger to having actors portray him on screen. The only catch was the depictions were generally done for the sake of comedy. For example, “Saturday Night Live” set the likes of Will Ferrell to the task. But if someone ever made a serious movie about Alex Trebek or one related to the show, who did he want to play him?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...

