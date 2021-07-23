Cancel
Music

Common Holly – “Preoccupy” & “The Moon”

By Chris DeVille
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, two new Common Holly songs! Ahead of their appearance at Calgary Folk Music Festival this Sunday, the Montréal indie-pop band have shared a pair of tracks called “Preoccupy” and “The Moon.” They’re the first new tunes from Brigitte Naggar’s band since 2019’s When I say to you Black Lightning, and they find her leaning into the sparse, folk-adjacent arrangements and intimate trembling vocals that have always been her strong suit. “Preoccupy” has dial-up modem sounds like you might’ve heard back when Elliott Smith and Cat Power were working in this vein, while “The Moon” builds tension before releasing into a gorgeous climax that reminds me of Lomelda or Phoebe Bridgers. Check out the music below.

