Sonar Festival, Barcelona, June 1995. Materialising out of the crowd of electronic music hipsters and industry networkers at the daytime trade fair are three unfamiliar figures, two guys and a woman bearing a pile of white pizza boxes. Two of them wear a grey uniform: cotton laboratory peacoats with the word Mego printed on the breast pockets. The third, a man about my own age, with short dark hair, eyes that never settle on one spot, and an indeterminate middle European provenance, wears the same jacket, only the fabric is an electric shade of blue. When he opens his mouth to speak, it’s not the expected Germanic accent, but the familiar tones of South East England.