Starting a new business can not only be extremely challenging but quite daunting too. As a new business owner, you are likely to work longer hours. While entrepreneurship is certainly not without its hurdles, the journey itself can be exceptionally exciting and fulfilling – so long as you have the passion. Many business gurus started from scratch and built their companies from the ground up which often involves taking advice from the people one trusts.