The best photos from the Tokyo Olympics

It's a year later than expected, but the 2020 Summer Olympics are finally here. And we've seen some amazing performances in the first few days. Tokyo, however, is still under a state of emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic that delayed the Games by a year. There are no spectators allowed at any of the city's Olympic venues, and just five of the 42 Olympic venues across Japan will be open to fans. Some athletes have already had to withdraw from the Games because of positive Covid-19 tests.