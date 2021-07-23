Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The best photos from the Tokyo Olympics

Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a year later than expected, but the 2020 Summer Olympics are finally here. And we've seen some amazing performances in the first few days. Tokyo, however, is still under a state of emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic that delayed the Games by a year. There are no spectators allowed at any of the city's Olympic venues, and just five of the 42 Olympic venues across Japan will be open to fans. Some athletes have already had to withdraw from the Games because of positive Covid-19 tests.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

595K+
Followers
88K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
Swimming & Surfinghngn.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

Caeleb Dressel, who holds a total of 15 world championship medals, said that medals are unimportant to him. He even said that he does not keep his medals. Caeleb Dressel of Team USA has already won four Olympic gold medals, two from Rio 2016 and two from this week. In the four Tokyo Olympics 2020 events that he will participate in, he has a chance to win four more gold medals, according to a recently published article in MSN News.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

McKayla Maroney Has Telling Admission On The Olympics

United States Olympian Suni Lee isn’t happy with the warmup setup at the Tokyo Games. Lee, who won the all-around gold medal, believes the Summer Olympics warmup rule is “so dumb.” The rules prevent gymnasts from warming up on the equipment they will use in the finals (they are allowed to warm up during qualifying rounds, team finals and the individual all-around final).
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Caeleb Dressel Has Blunt Response To Michael Phelps Comparisons

Caeleb Dressel has been sensational thus far at the Tokyo Olympics, and as a result, he’s being compared to the best swimmer in American history. Earlier this week, Dressel earned his first individual Olympic gold medal. He edged out Kyle Chalmers for first place in the 100-meter freestyle with a record time of 47.02 seconds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy