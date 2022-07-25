ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why July 25th Matters in Rock History

Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, Kiss unveiled their new drummer, Eric Carr , at New York’s Palladium. Initially, his makeup was supposed to have him looking like a hawk, but he more resembled Big Bird so instead, he was made up like a fox.

In 1980, AC/DC released Back in Black , their first album since the death of singer Bon Scott . It went to number four.

In 1989, the Beastie Boys released their second album, Paul’s Boutique , which is named after a store in Brooklyn.

In 1969, Neil Young appeared with Crosby, Stills & Nash for the first time. It happened at a gig at The Fillmore East in New York.

In 1981, Air Supply went to number one with their song “The One That You Love.”

And in 2006, Metallica put four albums up for sale on iTunes. After leading the charge against file-sharing service Napster, the band let fans download Kill ‘Em All , Ride the Lightning , Master of Puppets and …And Justice for All .

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music )

Music
