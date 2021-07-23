Metallica Shares Long-Lost Live Version Of 'Wherever I May Roam' From 1991

Dave Mustaine gets down to business in a new video shared by Megadeth last week (July 31) that shows the bandleader repping his Cameo account. Not only does he extend his offer to communicate personally with fans via the video site, but the rocker also shares a quick listen to a new Megadeth guitar riff. And the fast-paced musical figure, taken from a song from the sessions for the band's anticipated 16th studio album, The Sick, the Dying and the Dead, certainly brings to mind the metal act's classic thrash past.