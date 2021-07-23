Metallica Shares Long-Lost Live Version Of 'Wherever I May Roam' From 1991
The recording marks one of the band's earlier performances of the Black Album favorite.www.iheart.com
The recording marks one of the band's earlier performances of the Black Album favorite.www.iheart.com
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.https://www.iheart.com
Comments / 0