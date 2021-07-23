Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Metallica Shares Long-Lost Live Version Of 'Wherever I May Roam' From 1991

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The recording marks one of the band's earlier performances of the Black Album favorite.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#Wherever I May Roam#Live Albums#Black Album#Metallica Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicNME

Metallica share two more songs from their ‘Blacklist’ covers album

Metallica have shared two more songs from their ‘Metallica Blacklist’ covers album – you can listen to them below. Set for release on September 10, the star-studded, 53-track collection boasts “unique interpretations” of artists’ favourite track from ‘The Black Album’, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021. Among the acts...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

J Balvin Adds Some Reggaeton Flair to Metallica's 'Wherever I May Roam'

J Balvin has dropped his rendition of Metallica’s classic “Wherever I May Roam,” one of the more anticipated covers from the upcoming Metallica Blacklist collection that accompanies the heavy metal legends’ massive Black Album reissue. As opposed to a straight cover of the Black Album classic, the video for Balvin’s...
Rock Musichennemusic.com

Metallica stream rehearsal version of 1991 classic Don’t Tread On Me

Metallica are streaming audio of a pre-production rehearsal version of their 1991 classic, “Don’t Tread On Me”, from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their self-titled fifth album. http://www.hennemusic.com/2021/06/metallica-announce-expanded-black-album.html. “Before we went down to LA to record ‘The Black Album’, we holed up at Bayview Studios in Richmond, CA, to rehearse...
Rock Musicsidestagemagazine.com

VOLBEAT SHARE “DON’T TREAD ON ME” FROM THE METALLICA BLACKLIST

Today, Volbeat, the multi-platinum Danish band, share their version of “Don’t Tread On Me” from the forthcoming album, The Metallica Blacklist. The album features an unprecedented 50+ artists contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite cut from Metallica’s self-titled fifth album, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Metallica (aka “The Black Album”). All profits from The Metallica Blacklist will be donated to charity, benefiting Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation and a charity of each contributing artists’ choice. For “Don’t Tread On Me,” Volbeat has chosen the Børne Cancer Fonden in Denmark.
MusicLoudwire

40 Years Ago: Iron Maiden Introduced Metal to MTV

Aug. 1, 1981 was the day that MTV invaded cable systems across the U.S. for the first time. "MTV" stood for "Music Television," and the network operated as something of a loosely formatted radio station that played videos. However, as artists didn't routinely film videos, the channel was somewhat limited in what it could play; the channel's early days were particularly free-form; this is definitely reflected in their first-day playlist.
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Dave Mustaine Previews Thrashy Guitar Riff From Upcoming Megadeth Album

Dave Mustaine gets down to business in a new video shared by Megadeth last week (July 31) that shows the bandleader repping his Cameo account. Not only does he extend his offer to communicate personally with fans via the video site, but the rocker also shares a quick listen to a new Megadeth guitar riff. And the fast-paced musical figure, taken from a song from the sessions for the band's anticipated 16th studio album, The Sick, the Dying and the Dead, certainly brings to mind the metal act's classic thrash past.
Rock MusicKerrang

Album review: Dee Snider – Leave A Scar

Let’s take a moment to stand back and salute the heavy rock lifer that is Mr. Dee Snider. Here’s a guy who spent the 1980s scoring hits with one of the MTV generation’s most notorious bands, Twisted Sister, dressed like a steroid-enhanced panto dame and scaring the bejesus out of ​‘concerned’ parents. The school-wrecking anthems kept coming, but Dee – apparently – received no royalties for any of it.
Musicallkpop.com

Ailee performs stunning live band version of hit OST single 'I Will Go To You Like The First Snow'

On July 25 KST, the singer unveiled a new performance video for her hit single "I Will Go To You Like The First Snow," her song for the 2017 drama 'Goblin,' through MBC's music contents YouTube channel Mdromeda. In the clip, she is seen performing the song in front of a full band, impressing with her strong live vocals. The video is the latest of an ongoing performance series released through Mdromeda, which has also featured acts like Kang Daniel, Pentagon, Cheetah, and more.
Chicago, ILJamBase

Foo Fighters & Violet Grohl Cover X’s ‘Nausea’ At Lollapalooza

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl brought out his daughter Violet Grohl to sing a cover of “Nausea” by X yesterday at Lollapalooza. Foo Fighters were Sunday’s headliners at Grant Park in Chicago. The band’s set largely stayed true to previous shows on their tour in support of their latest studio...
Rock Musicwirx.com

Cradle of Filth announce new album, 'Existence Is Futile '

Cradle of Filth will return October 22 with their 13 studio album, Existence Is Futile. The follow-up to 2017’s Cryptoriana — The Seductiveness of Decay was recorded during lockdown in 2020 and, as the band notes, “pieced together in isolation, at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk.” The band’s website describes the new music as “pitch-black, perverse and at times absurdly brutal, following a nihilistic concept both evocative and relentless.”
Bay News 9

'Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll': MTV turns 40

Forty years ago today, the music world changed forever. On Aug. 1, 1981, the music video channel MTV made its debut, beginning a decadeslong run of influencing and changing pop culture through groundbreaking videos, eye-popping performances or zeitgeist-capturing reality shows. Before the Video Music Awards, "The Real World," "Jersey Shore"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy