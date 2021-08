The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information and Zoom links available at islandfreelibrary.org. Library Hours: The Library is now open for in-person browsing. Tuesdays 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.