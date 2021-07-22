Cancel
Narragansett, RI

Whack-a-mole at the beach

By Renee Meyer
Block Island Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey Narragansett? Know where your kids are? South Kingstown, too. Social media makes it possible for teens to make plans on the fly, and apps like Snapchat make their communications disappear equally fast. According to Police Chief Matt Moynihan, teens from those communities on the mainland are using the app to plan spontaneous outings to the island for the purpose of partying. The message sent out, according to Moynihan: “We’re going to Block. We’re going to Block.”

