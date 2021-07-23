Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 25-26 – Lowry, Campbell

By Bill Huber
Posted by 
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 10 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a tradition that stretches more than a decade, here is our annual ranking of the 90 players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster ahead of July 28, the first practice of training camp. This isn’t merely a look at the best players. Rather, it’s a formula that combines talent, salary, importance of the position, depth at the position and, for young players, draft positioning. More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.

No. 25: DT Dean Lowry (6-6, 296; 27; sixth season; Northwestern)

The Packers could have released Lowry and created about $3.3 million worth of valuable cap space. Instead, they restructured his contract. The team reduced Lowry’s $4.1 million base salary to the league minimum and converted the difference into signing bonus. With the insertion of three void years, the Packers reduced Lowry’s $6.3 million cap hit by almost $2.5 million.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Lowry has been an understated mainstay on the defense. He’s played in 79 of a possible 80 games, including 69 in a row dating to his rookie season. Over the last three seasons, he played 66 percent of the defensive snaps in 2018, 61 percent in 2019 and 59 percent in 2020.

To be sure, the Packers need more than Lowry produced last season. Lowry ranked 61st among interior defensive linemen with 36 tackles, tied for 66th with two stuffs (a tackle at or behind the line of scrimmage vs. the run), tied for 33rd with three sacks (after having zero in 2019) and tied for 53rd with 19 pressures (according to Pro Football Focus). That’s simply not good enough for a player being given more than one-half of the snaps.

Perhaps the Packers would have moved on had they had a glut of up-and-coming young defensive linemen on the roster. That’s not the case, though. As a wise personnel man liked to say, “You can’t release who you can’t replace.”

So, Lowry once again figures to see a lot of playing time.

“Dean comes to work every day,” defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said after Lowry’s restructure. “He does everything you ask him to do. I would say we didn’t have the greatest start last year. I can say that not having them here in the offseason last year could’ve affected the way we started the season from a fundamental standpoint. Dean made great progress. I don’t know if you guys watched that Tampa game at the end of the year, but him and Kenny (Clark) inside dominated that line of scrimmage. I know the outcome wasn’t what we wanted but he was trending in the right direction there at the end of the year, exactly where we want him to be. If he can start the way he finished the year off, we’ll be heading in the right direction. Love his effort. He’s a great teammate and the guy just comes to work every single day like you’re supposed to.”

No. 26: ILB De’Vondre Campbell (6-4, 232; 28; sixth year; Minnesota)

Unemployed into June, perhaps Campbell would have pounced on any contract offer from a halfway decent team. Regardless, he was thrilled to join the Packers.

“When you see the ‘G,’ it speaks for itself,” he said. “Just having a chance to play for such a high-class organization, you see the difference immediately. Everybody is welcoming, even the GM, the staff. Even offensive coaches introducing themselves to me. That’s what a first-class organization is all about, and I’m seeing it first-hand.”

A fourth-round pick by Atlanta in 2016, Campbell has started 70 of a possible 80 games during his five seasons. He had a career-high 129 tackles for the Falcons in 2019 and a career-high seven tackles for losses with Arizona in 2020.

At almost 6-foot-4, he is an imposing presence who doesn’t have to come off the field on passing downs. Paired with Krys Barnes, the Packers could play more traditional defenses rather than relying on lightweight dime packages, like they did so often under former coordinator Mike Pettine.

During his final three seasons in Atlanta, Campbell played 91 percent of the defensive snaps in 2017, 83 percent in 2018 and 89 percent in 2019. Last year in Arizona, he played 79 percent – going from almost 100 percent in the first eight games to ceding playing time to No. 8 overall selection Isaiah Simmons in the final eight games.

“I could see him being your three-down linebacker,” a scout said. “His length really can make things difficult on quarterbacks. And he tackles well, too, so even when he does give up a catch, he usually limits the damage.”

The Packers have been hindered by mediocre-or-worse linebacker play for years. Blake Martinez piled up tackles but made few impact plays. Veteran signings of Antonio Morrison, B.J. Goodson and Christian Kirksey the previous three years all wound up being one-year-rental disappointments.

“He’s not a great player,” the scout added, “but he’s probably better than what you’ve had.”

Ranking the Green Bay Packers Roster

Ranking the Roster: No. 27 – For Stokes, ‘Speed Is Not Enough’

First-round pick Eric Stokes' path to the Green Bay Packers started when a Georgia coach watched him win the state championship in the 100 meters.

  • 18 hours ago

Five Days Until Training Camp: Inside Linebackers Preview

After promising rookie seasons, Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin are joined by De’Vondre Campbell at inside linebacker.

  • 17 hours ago

Ranking the Roster: No. 28 – Amari Rodgers Is ‘Going To Do Some Cool Things’

From determination to strength to production, rookie receiver Amari Rodgers could be a game-changing weapon for the Green Bay Packers.

Comments / 0

PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
134
Followers
395
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Nos#The Green Bay Packers#Northwestern#Pro Football Focus#Kenny Lrb#Ilb#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Davante Adams Reacts To The Trade For Randall Cobb

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. The reigning NFL MVP reportedly made one demand before coming back, though. He wanted the Packers to trade for one of his former teammates: wideout Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers under fire again for allegedly throwing teammates under the bus

The entire drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won’t die down anytime soon. And we’re all for it. Right?. Rodgers may have inadvertently brought himself another wild controversy after his recent comment on the release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow. The star quarterback called Kumerow the Packers’ second-best WR. In an interview with ESPN, Rodgers voiced out his absolute disgust.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Get Encouraging News On Davante Adams

It looks like Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only star the Green Bay Packers are getting good news about today. There’s been some encouraging developments involving Davante Adams as well. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers and Adams had broken off negotiations on a possible contract extension,...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

‘Real reason’ Aaron Rodgers stayed revealed by David Bakhtiari

After a long grueling offseason, the Green Bay Packers were able to retain Aaron Rodgers for at least one more season. However, David Bakhtiari might have been the “real reason” Rodgers decided to stay all along. The duo has a unique relationship that spills into the public scene quite often. You can catch both of them poking fun and giving each other a hard time over social media, creating a humorous back and forth between the two Packers’ stars.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Asked If He Still Wants To Be A Green Bay Packer

On his second day back with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers gave one of the most revealing press conferences we’ve seen in a long time. An obvious theme: his future with the Green Bay Packers beyond this season. The Packers acquiesced enough to Rodgers to get him to return...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers Positioning Themselves to Make Another Addition

This may not be what going “all-in” looks like to some, but it’s clear — and has been for a while — that the Green Bay Packers are all-in on the 2021 season. Despite facing a shrunken salary cap this offseason, for the most part, the Packers were able to keep the 2020 roster together here in 2021. The only major loss in free agency was Corey Linsley–otherwise, just about everyone else is returning.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Announce 6th-Round Pick From 2020 Has Retired

Retirement has been a trending topic within the Green Bay Packers‘ organization, primarily because of Aaron Rodgers. This time, a Packers offensive lineman made headlines because of it. Green Bay offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak has decided to retire, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The Packers took a chance on Stepaniak...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Brian Gutekunst Is Playing 4D Chess With Aaron Rodgers

General manager Brian Gutekunst has seen his name dragged through the mud ever since Aaron Rodgers returned to the Green Bay Packers on a compromised deal. Just a few weeks back, many Packers fans were angling for the team to just trade “that diva” and get rid of the reigning MVP. Now that he’s returning, the backpedaling has begun.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Packers WR Randall Cobb reworks contract

Specifically, Cobb and the Packers converted $4.075M of the player’s $5.25M salary into a signing bonus. The team also added a 2023 void year to the contract, thus dropping Cobb’s 2021 cap hit to $2.68M. While this move will provide the organization with some much-needed breathing room this season, it will also exasperate the team’s future cap concerns.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: 5 WRs or 6 WRs? Who Stays and Who Goes?

We knew heading into training camp that the battle for one of the final roster spots at receiver was going to be one of the more intriguing positional matchups to watch on this Green Bay Packers team. Devin Funchess is back in the mix competing against the up-and-coming Juwann Winfree...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Green Bay Packers Roster Projection 2.0

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A couple of veteran additions necessitated a couple of changes from our pre-training camp projection of the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers pushed for the acquisition of former teammate Randall Cobb. Having given up a sixth-round pick and guaranteed his $1.075 million base salary, it’s safe to assume he isn’t going anywhere.

Comments / 0

Community Policy