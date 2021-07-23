How to use the Genshin Impact Memento Lens

With the recent version 2.0 update for Genshin Impact, developers miHoYo have included cross-save features for players who wish to transfer their save progress from PC/mobile to PlayStation, and vice-versa. This means that you can play Genshin Impact on your home console and on the go. Unfortunately, fans were disappointed to learn that they would not be able to utilize the cross-save function if they had already launched Genshin Impact on their PlayStation consoles. Once a Genshin Impact account was created on PlayStation, it was seemingly impossible to delete that progress. Well, thanks to Reddit user u/iaminmyhouse, we've found this is no longer an issue. You just need to follow a very specific guide to unlink your PlayStation account in Genshin Impact.