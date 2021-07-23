Red Sox' Tanner Houck Looks Sharp in First Start Since April

Houck will remain in the Red Sox rotation and make his next start Wednesday against the Blue Jays in Boston, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports. At least for one more week, manager Alex Cora will stick with a six-man rotation that includes the rookie, who returned from Triple-A Pawtucket to make his third start of the season July 22. Though a mid-game rain shower resulted in Houck getting pulled after 4.2 innings, he kept the Yankees bats quiet during his time on the mound, allowing just one unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight. Over 18 frames with the big club on the season, Houck owns a 2.50 ERA (1.98 FIP) and an impressive 22.6 K-BB%. The 25-year-old may have a tough time continuing to produce at that level, but even if some regression sets in, he could be an upgrade over Garrett Richards and Martin Perez at the back end of Boston's rotation.