Red Sox' Tanner Houck Looks Sharp in First Start Since April
How Tanner Houck fared in start vs. Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tanner Houck's first start with the Boston Red Sox since April was a success. The right-hander took the mound for Thursday's game vs. the New York Yankees and for the most part, he was impressive. In 4 2/3 innings, Houck allowed one run on two hits while striking out eight and walking two. He threw 87 pitches before an hour-long rain delay in the fifth inning ended his night.www.nbcboston.com
Comments / 0