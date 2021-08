Speaking before the German parliament, the Bundestag, in 1985, Richard von Weiszaeker, President of West Germany, urged the following on his audience and his nation: “The young and old generations can and must help each other to understand why it is important to keep memories alive. It is not a case of coming to terms with the past. That is not possible. It cannot be subsequently modified or made undone. However, anyone who closes his eyes to the past is blind to the present. Whoever refuses to remember the inhumanity is prone to new risk of infection.”