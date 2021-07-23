Cancel
49ers agree to terms with 3rd-round pick CB Ambry Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mv5og_0b5j0QZ800

The 49ers now only have one member of their draft class left to sign. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday reported CB Ambry Thomas and the 49ers agreed to terms on the third-round pick’s rookie contract. Quarterback Trey Lance is the lone player from this year’s draft that San Francisco has not hammered out contract details with.

Thomas was the No. 102 overall pick out the University of Michigan. He opted out of the 2020 season after missing the 2019 offseason because of a health issue. He came back with a strong 2019 campaign though where he posted 38 tackles, three interceptions and three pass breakups in 12 games as a junior.

Thomas’ draft slot is worth an estimated $4.7 million according to Spotrac. He figures to be the team’s first option off the bench at corner, and there’s an outside shot he could start if he puts together a strong training camp alongside Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley.

San Francisco agreed to terms with both of their third-round picks this week. RB Trey Sermon (No. 88 overall) also inked his four-year rookie deal. Now quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall selection, is the only player who left to hash out the minutiae of his first contract.

