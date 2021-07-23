Don’t Breathe 2 filmmakers discuss sequel controversy: exclusive

With Old now playing in theaters, I recently landed an extended interview with writer-director M. Night Shyamalan about the making of his latest film and career. During the wide-ranging and very fun conversation, Shyamalan talked about his favorite movies, collecting first edition Hitchcock posters, what he’s learned during his career that he wishes he knew early on, why working with lower budgets has been his secret sauce, what happened with his Labor of Love script that was originally going to star Bruce Willis, how The Sixth Sense changed during the writing process, why Spilt has so many deleted scenes, the way he directs on set, meeting with Steven Spielberg to write the fourth Indiana Jones movie, and more. Of course, we also talked about the making of Old, how he charted the age of every actor for every scene, how he came up with the Old ending, and more.