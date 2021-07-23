Cancel
Movies

Don’t Breathe 2 filmmakers discuss sequel controversy: exclusive

By Amy West
 10 days ago
Don’t Breathe’s final scene hinted at another showdown between surviving burglar Rocky (Jane Levy) and The Blind Man/ Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang). Don’t Breathe 2, however, focuses solely on the latter, positioning him as the protector of an 11-year-old girl (Madelyn Grace) who’s been targeted by a group of thugs – a decision that hasn’t gone down smoothly with all genre fans given the character’s history of kidnapping, murder and sexual assault.

