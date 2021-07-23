This Week at the Parks

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DFW Airport officials announced on November 8 that they no longer accepting prepaid parking bookings from November 19 through November 27 in anticipation of high Thanksgiving traffic. Officials stated that some limited spaces would be available on a first-come first-serve basis, but encouraged customers to take precautions due to the high traffic volume. Travelers are advised to arrive early enough to find a space or even navigate to another garage if necessary. Airport officials are also encouraging customers to take rail services into the airport. “For those who do not already have a prepaid booking, also consider alternatives, like parking at a DART, TEXRail, or TRE station and riding the rail into the terminals,” DFW officials said on November 8. The airport is expecting heavy car traffic and limited parking to continue throughout the Holiday season, but has not announced any other changes so far.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO