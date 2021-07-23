This Week at the Parks

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saobserver.com

ROTARY ICE RINK OPENS THIS WEEK AT TRAVIS PARK

Travis Park will be providing the festivities again this year as The Rotary Ice Rink is open for your recreational enjoyment. The Travis Park Ice Rink will open on November 19 and will run through January 17, 2022. Due to weather the ice rink may be closed at times. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Post and Courier

FROM THE PARK BENCH: The Thanksgiving week schedule

The Riverview Park Activities Center will be open Nov. 22 - Nov. 24 at our regular operating hours of 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. The Activities Center will be closed for the Thanksgiving holidays on Thursday, Nov. 25, Friday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 28. The Activities Center will be open on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Come get your post Turkey dinner workout on Saturday!
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Columbia Star

This week at Picnic in the Park with Forest Acres and Town Theatre

Join Town Theatre for its final outdoor concert of the season Friday, November 5 at 6 p.m. with Hannah Thompson and Billy Bishop. Thompson recently appeared in Mary Poppins and worked alongside Bishop in Into the Woods. Bishop has also appeared in Matilda, The Buddy Holly Story, and Mary Poppins. Joining this duo will be Violet Hill, Gabbie Kawooya, and Micheal Kawooya of Town’s youth theatre programming. Luke Fang will serve as accompanist.
FOREST ACRES, SC
995qyk.com

Snowcat Ridge Snow Park In Dade City Is Reopening Next Week

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park in Dade City, which is the first snow park in Florida, is reopening next week. Tickets for the park will start at $26.95 and kids 2 years old and under don’t need a ticket. Some of the new additions to the park this year is...
DADE CITY, FL
nbc15.com

Holiday Fantasy in Lights returns to illuminate Olin Park next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison holiday tradition is making its way back to Olin Park next week. The Electric Group announced Thursday that the 33rd Holiday Fantasy in Lights will return to illuminate Olin Park around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, November 13. Olin Park will be lit up from dusk...
MADISON, WI
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo giving military families discount next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Veterans and their families can visit the Seneca Park Zoo on the cheap next week. For Veterans Week, Monroe County is letting veterans and active military members in for free, and they can bring up to four guests with them for 50% off. The discount runs...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
allears.net

Select Disney World Parks Will Open EARLIER the Week of Thanksgiving

Are you thinking about going to Disney World for Thanksgiving?. Heading into the Disney Parks is a great way to make the holiday a little extra special. And, this year, Disney is gearing up to welcome more guests by adding additional park pass availability and even extending hours at EPCOT. But, that’s not the only place that you can get some extra park time on Thanksgiving — Disney has extended hours at MORE parks on and around November 25th, 2021!
TRAVEL
Theme Park Insider

Theme Park Insider Award Nominations Open in Two Weeks

Two weeks from today, we will email the first nominations forms to our newsletter subscribers. Those nominations not only will help us pick the finalists in each category, they also will determine the recommendations we make for rides, shows, and restaurants in our theme park guides for 2022. Last year's...
ORLANDO, FL
Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Just two weeks until Sportsmen's Park shines with Holiday Lights!

Last weekend featured beautiful weather for all kinds of outdoors chores. The Holiday Lights in Motion crew, who actually work in all types of weather, took advantage and made amazing progress at Sportsmen's Park according to co-chair Mike Suess. Sunday there were four bucket trucks working among the trees. "Most...
SOCIETY
kfgo.com

Fargo Parks: Broadway Square Christmas tree lighting next week

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The Fargo Park District will be lighting the 32-foot-tall Christmas tree at Broadway Square next week. The free event, on November 23rd, begins at 5:00 p.m. with holiday music provided by NDSU Music and the lighting of the Christmas tree after. Following the tree lighting, there is a choreographed skating performance, and then the SCHEELS Skating Rink, Skate Shack, skate rentals, and concessions are available until 9:00 pm, weather permitting.
FARGO, ND
KEVN

Joy to the world, Wilson Park tree lighting happening next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and a Christmas tradition in Rapid City is just days away, the lighting of the tree at Wilson Park!. Mike Quasney, from the Mount Rushmore Road Group, shares what families can expect for the 13th annual event on Tuesday, November 23rd from 5:15 to 6 pm.
RAPID CITY, SD
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DNR to sell 2022 state park and forest admission passes next week

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will sell 2022 state park and forest admission stickers beginning November 26. The passes give drivers access to over 60 Wisconsin state parks, forests, and recreation areas. State parks and recreation areas require visitors have the passes, as do some forests and trail parking areas. The state will also sell 2022...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alt 101.5

Popular Musician Quietly Moves to Montana, Sets Missoula Concert Date

We're moving closer and closer into the new year, which means we're starting to get a sense of the upcoming concert season in Missoula - and the first few months of 2022 are already looking pretty stacked. We've got Dierks Bentley at the Adams Center, plus Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Steve-O, Killswitch Engage, Steve Vai, Beach House, and more all making their way to the Wilma. And now, you can add another exciting one to the list - and this one actually has a pretty cool Montana connection.
MONTANA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

This toy insider says these are the hot toys of the season

The holidays are right around the corner and we’re here to help you get your toy shopping list for the kids in your life ready to go. James Zahn, Senior Editor with the Toy Insider, showed Tati Amare a variety of fun toys for every price point.. A new hot...
SHOPPING
OutThere Colorado

Drive-thru light display to feature million-plus synchronized lights in Colorado

Sure to bring holiday cheer to many, the drive-thru "Christmas in Color" light display is set to open soon at multiple locations in the Denver area. Opening at both Water World and Bandimere Speedway on November 19, this experience features a mile-long drive-thru light display that consists of more than one million synchronized lights. With lots of movement, color, and music, Christmas in Color is one of the more exciting light displays around.
COLORADO STATE
CBS DFW

DFW Airport Stops Prepaid Parking For Thanksgiving Week

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DFW Airport officials announced on November 8 that they no longer accepting prepaid parking bookings from November 19 through November 27 in anticipation of high Thanksgiving traffic. Officials stated that some limited spaces would be available on a first-come first-serve basis, but encouraged customers to take precautions due to the high traffic volume. Travelers are advised to arrive early enough to find a space or even navigate to another garage if necessary. Airport officials are also encouraging customers to take rail services into the airport. “For those who do not already have a prepaid booking, also consider alternatives, like parking at a DART, TEXRail, or TRE station and riding the rail into the terminals,” DFW officials said on November 8. The airport is expecting heavy car traffic and limited parking to continue throughout the Holiday season, but has not announced any other changes so far.
DALLAS, TX
TVShowsAce

Jeremiah Raber Welcomes New Family Member

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber took to Instagram to welcome a new member to his family. The TLC personality took to Instagram just one hour ago to share his first picture of his new baby. What do we know about the newest member of Jeremiah Raber’s family? And, what does his new baby look like? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
whidbeylocal.com

Thanksgiving & Christmas Events

Please feel free to email us any event you'd like to add to this list. It is free. All we ask is that you send a photo with the event. Our hours this year will be 10:00 to 4:00 on Saturday and Sunday through December 19th. You will not need to call to make a reservation this year but we do ask that when entering the sales office you wear a mask.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
cltampa.com

Filipino bakery Red Ribbon opens first Florida location this week in Pinellas Park

Florida’s first Red Ribbon bakery opens on Friday, Nov. 12 in Pinellas Park, at 4053 Park Boulevard N, right next to the Filipino fast food chain Jollibee. The Pinellas Park Red Ribbon location is the Filipino franchise’s 34th store in the U.S., featuring “shareable” cakes including the deep purple ube overload cake (pictured above, ube is a naturally-purple yam) and the mango supreme cake made with Filipino mango. For “snackable” treats, the bakery has a variety of options of sweet and savory pastries like chicken empanadas and a “cheesy mamon” butter sponge cake topped with cheese.
FLORIDA STATE

