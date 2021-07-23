Piroshka Pick Their Bandcamp Favorites
First things first: Piroshka is an “indie supergroup” featuring members of ’90s Britpop and shoegaze scene stalwarts Lush (Miki Berenyi), Moose (KJ McKillop), Elastica (Justin Welch), and Modern English (Mick Conroy) who don’t love the self-importance implied by the term “indie supergroup” and their latest record, Love Drips & Gathers, could be slotted into the overwrought genre of “lockdown record,” except that it wasn’t actually made in lockdown.daily.bandcamp.com
