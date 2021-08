Your choice of three concerts, including Jay Rayner Quartet, Jason Rebello and more. You might know Jay Rayner as one of the UK’s leading restaurant critics but he’s also quite the musician, too. But the really good news? His exquisite quartet is just one of the acts on the bill of this summer’s Secret Garden concert series. Joining them are gospel-tinged, folk-inspired jazz of The Sam Leak Trio and the celebrated British jazz pianist Jason Rebello, who is joined by renowned saxophonist Tim Garland. Each of these performances will take place in a stunning Streatham garden location, which looks like a peachy setting for these kinds of gigs.