Country music radio host Bobby Bones came under fire last week for defending Morgan Wallen and criticizing the Country Music Association for making him ineligible for some awards at this year's CMA Awards. Bones, who won Dancing With the Stars in 2018 and appears on American Idol as a mentor, later tried to clarify his position while also claiming his initial comments were "misinterpreted." Wallen, 28, has been a controversial figure in the country music scene since late February 2021, when a video of him using the n-word leaked.