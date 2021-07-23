Iowa Offers 2022 Four-Star Power Forward Jaxon Kohler

This is the sound of eyes rolling across the Midwest, with silent screams of ‘we’ll believe it when we see it.’. One of our mantras on a yearly basis, when asked if Michigan football will finally upend rival Ohio State in any given season is that we aren’t predicting it until it actually happens. Back in 2018, we spent the entire season noting OSU’s on-field mediocrity compared to some of its other elite teams while the Wolverines were rolling. While we followed suit with the rest of the nation predicting a maize and blue win on the record, we opined on the Locked On Wolverines Podcast that we had a bad feeling disaster was coming. Thus, ‘we’ll believe it when we see it.’