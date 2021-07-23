Cancel
Iowa Offers 2022 Four-Star Power Forward Jaxon Kohler

By Thomas Beindit
btpowerhouse.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2022 prospect Jaxon Kohler. Kohler comes out of American Fork, Utah and is currently rated as a four-star prospect and the best player in the State of Utah by 247Sports. As such, he’s clearly a key player in the 2022 class and is listed at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds. Along with Iowa, he also has offers from Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, USC, and Washington among others.

