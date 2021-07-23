Cancel
NFL

Houston Texans Podcast: 2021 NFL Season Preview—The AFCE EAST

By Matt Weston
Battle Red Blog
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI told you. I ————— told you. Get past the negativity, stop being smarter than you are, just breath in God’s breath taking the form of Josh Allen playing football. Enjoy it. Don’t get wrapped up in decision making, or accuracy, or deep ball problems. Those are manmade creations, fabrications from pink folds, and stink emitted from marrow. Suck in the sublime sunlight. Savor him leaping Anthony Barr, stiff arming J.J. Watt, turning a quarterback sneak into a seven yard gain. These are examples proving his existence. And now look where we are. Allen is a top five quarterback, the Bills made the leap, and you couldn’t enjoy it because you are wrapped up in your fork tongued lies. Your consciousness is merely the tip of an iceberg. Allen reverberates beneath the sea. The good news is that you can always atone, you can always be saved, sit back and enjoy the Bills, the AFC East, and this preview of the division grace resides in.

www.battleredblog.com

