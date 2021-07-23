Jane Goodall reveals what studying chimpanzees teaches us about human nature
When Jane Goodall was just 26 years old, she began trekking through the forests of Tanzania to study wild chimpanzees. At first they’d run away from her, but after months of patient interaction, she actually became accepted as a member of their community — the first researcher ever to win that distinction. She had no academic degree, and yet she was making pioneering discoveries. Chimps use tools! Chimps hunt and eat meat! Chimps have complex emotional lives, from loving parental bonds to brutal battles!www.vox.com
