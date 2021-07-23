Cancel
Animals

Jane Goodall reveals what studying chimpanzees teaches us about human nature

By Sigal Samuel
Vox
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jane Goodall was just 26 years old, she began trekking through the forests of Tanzania to study wild chimpanzees. At first they’d run away from her, but after months of patient interaction, she actually became accepted as a member of their community — the first researcher ever to win that distinction. She had no academic degree, and yet she was making pioneering discoveries. Chimps use tools! Chimps hunt and eat meat! Chimps have complex emotional lives, from loving parental bonds to brutal battles!

Jane Goodall
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Is this skull unearthed in Israel the ‘missing link’ in human evolution that scientists have been hoping for?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [A newly discovered] hominin, or early human, has been named Nesher Ramla, after the site outside the city of Ramla where researchers found its skull, jaw, and teeth. Co-author Professor Israel Hershkovitz of Tel Aviv University says around 140,000 years ago, a very unique group of people lived in Israel. They are believed to be the missing population that mated with Homo sapiens who arrived in the region around 200,000 years ago.
Astronomymiamisprings.com

We Answer the Question “If Humans Evolved From Apes, Why Do We Still Have Apes?

Dawn sees the Sun rising over the horizon in the East, arcing across the sky, and through the course of an Earth day, slowly sinking into the west. One could assume, if they were living under a rock and had never had a thought that went deeper than wondering if ZZ Top will ever trim their beards, that the sun orbits the earth. Some may also think the Earth is flat, but according to a meme going around, if it were, cats would have pushed everything off the edge!
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Planet Earth Report — “Origin of Information Was Like an Extraterrestrial Invasion to The ‘Weirdest’ Matter Defies Description”

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. She Changed Astronomy Forever. He Won the Nobel Prize For It –In 1967, Jocelyn Bell Burnell...
AnimalsGizmodo

For the First Time Ever, Scientists Witness Chimps Killing Gorillas

New research details two fatal encounters in which wild chimpanzees attacked and killed gorillas. It’s a rare example of one great ape species attacking another—and scientists are worried that climate change might have something to do with it. Chimps and gorillas can be violent and territorial, but their squabbles—which can...
Wildlifeearth.com

Why are birds the only dinosaurs that survived on Earth?

There may be a simple explanation for why birds are the only dinosaurs left on Earth, according to a new study from the University of Texas at Austin. The brain shape of a newly discovered bird fossil could explain how the ancestors of modern birds survived the mass extinction that killed other dinosaurs.
AnimalsPosted by
IBTimes

Chimpanzees Are Launching ‘Lethal’ Attacks On Gorillas, Scientists Investigate Uncharacteristic Behavior

Chimpanzees in the wild have been carrying out lethal attacks against gorillas for the first time, according to scientists. The attacks between the two species were observed at the Loango National Park in Gabon. On Monday, researchers from the Osnabrück University and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany published the study in the journal Nature.
WildlifeFuturity

What happened to megafauna when humans got to Madagascar?

New research clarifies the arrival of humans to Madagascar and the disappearance of the island’s megafauna. Madagascar is renowned for its unique and varied biodiversity, which spans dry grasslands, wet rainforests, mangroves, and deserts. This variety, combined with the island’s isolation and size, has fostered distinctive groups of plants and animals, including the country’s famous lemurs and baobab trees.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Sea-crets from the deep! Few people know the oceans like Blue Planet producer John Ruthven, whose work has taken him all over the globe. Now, in a fascinating new book, he shares his most awe-inducing stories

Growing up on a farm in North Wales, I discovered that the animal world is much more varied than pet cats and sheepdogs – if you know where to look. I went exploring in bluebell woods and found mysterious ponds teeming with newts, and stones with the fossils of even stranger creatures embedded in them.
AnimalsPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Chimps Observed Lethally Attacking Gorillas in the Wild for the First Time

For the first time ever, a community of chimpanzees were observed lethally attacking a troop of gorillas in the wild. The remarkable moment reportedly occurred at Loango National Park in Gabon, where a team of researchers have been conducting a long-term observational study of the site's resident chimps. Living alongside those primates at the park are a number of wild gorillas that, up until now, had peacefully co-existed with the creatures. However, this assumption based on years of observation was upended when the team managed to stumble upon a moment unlike anything they, or any other scientists, had ever seen.
Museumswgnradio.com

Dr. Jane Goodall exhibit to be at the Field Museum

Conservation Ecologist and Co-Leader of the Monarch and Pollinator Initiative, Erika Hasle discusses the Becoming Jane exhibit being held at the Field Museum as well as the impact Dr. Jane Goodall had on the scientific and educational worlds. Afterwards, Erika and Steve talk about the disappearance and subsequent conservation of the Monarch Butterfly. To find out more on these subjects, visit fieldguides.fieldmuseum.org.
AnimalsInverse

An unlikely eavesdropping technology could save the African elephants

African elephants can be found roaming the forests and grasslands of 37 countries across the continent. But sadly, these sentient and intelligent animals are rapidly declining, and were recently declared endangered. For these remaining elephants to find each other, they make a variety of vocal noises to greet and warn...
Animalsarcamax.com

Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions

Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions. About a billion years after the Earth formed, the first signs of life emerged. These were just single-celled microbes, but through billions of years of evolution, scientists think that one of these organisms became a common ancestor to all life, including animals.
Animalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

How endangered great apes provide a crucial window into human evolution — and why we should help preserve these species

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. When I was a kid, every trip to the zoo featured a visit to the orangutan habitat. I was fascinated by the animals’ long fingers, how they took shelter when it started to rain, the affection they showed for their children, and the way they stretched after sitting too long in one position. Sometimes watching them felt like watching any other animal at the zoo, but sometimes it felt like watching people who happen to be visiting a nearby park. I swear I knew what they were thinking and feeling.
CelebritiesPosted by
Chicago Tribune

My worst moment: Abigail Breslin and the time she mistakenly impersonated Jane Goodall

Abigail Breslin stars with Matt Damon in the drama “Stillwater,” a fictional story that, at first glance, bears some resemblance to the real life story of Amanda Knox. “There are definitely parallels,” said Breslin, “but I don’t want to say it’s based on it. The film is about a guy who is an oil rig worker and he has a daughter who lives in France and is in prison for allegedly murdering her ...

