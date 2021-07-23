Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vail, CO

‘Pioneer Woman’ Has Her Kids ‘Crying’ After Posting ‘Scrumptious’ Pic of Husband Ladd

By Leanne Stahulak
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zq6wZ_0b5iyvlx00

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond makes no secret of the fact that she’s completely, hopelessly, head-over-heels for her husband, Ladd.

The two have been married for 23 years and have four children together (plus a bonus kid). They live together on the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where Ree films “The Pioneer Woman” and Ladd raises cattle.

This past week, the two took a vacation together to Vail, Colorado, for some couple time. The “Pioneer Woman” has been keeping everyone up to date on their travel adventures via Instagram, featuring gorgeous photos from their trip. And yesterday, Drummond posted a totally sweet (and totally cheesy) photo of her husband with a whopping bowl of spaghetti and meatballs.

While the pic was adorable, Drummond’s hilarious caption really grabbed everyone’s attention.

“Have you ever seen ANYTHING more scrumptious?!?!? (The pasta looks pretty good, too!) My kids are cringing right about now…har har har,” the “Pioneer Woman” wrote.

The Drummond kids did not disappoint. One of the top comments on the post comes from oldest daughter Alex, who recently got married.

“OK WE GET IT, LOVEBIRDS,” Alex wrote, calling her parents out. She quickly followed up with a reply to her own comment. “jk, we love to see it.”

Youngest daughter and middle child Paige also responded to her mom’s post. “Chilllllll,” Paige said.

The “Pioneer Woman’s” youngest son Todd had just one word: “Bruh.” Ree only responded to his comment, saying “Toddie,” with the laughing face emoji.

Even licensed therapist Nina Westbrook and HTGV star Jasmine Roth commented with the laughing face emoji. Many fans in the comments laughed as well, calling both Ladd and the spaghetti “delicious.”

The ‘Pioneer Woman’ And Her Husband Make The Most Of Their Vacation

Since they arrived in Vail last week, the Drummonds have been enjoying their quality time together. They’ve gone hiking, eaten delicious meals, raced each other up random staircases, and danced in the sunshine on their morning walk.

The “Pioneer Woman” even posted another thirsty caption about her husband a few days ago while they were out hiking. “My hair is on fire…just like our love. (Sorry )” Ree wrote.

In an earlier post, Drummond also confessed that she could see Vail becoming their home. But there’s just one small snag in that plan.

“We’re walking everywhere and having a great time! We’d totally move here, but where would we put the cows?” Drummond said.

All in all, they just seem happy to be out of the house and able to travel now that things are opening up again. On their first day of vacation, the “Pioneer Woman” opened up about how their last trip to Colorado didn’t go as planned.

“Last time Ladd and I tried to go to Colorado together, there was this really bad accident involving a fire truck and we didn’t make it. So my answer to the question ‘How happy are you to be in Colorado with your husband right now?; would most definitely be this: Happy. So very, very, extremely, through-the-roof, over the moon happy.”

Comments / 12

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

145K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Vail, CO
Entertainment
Vail, CO
Society
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Vail, CO
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Ree Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pioneer Woman#Pioneer Woman#Pioneer Woman#Har Har Har#Instagram A#Thepioneerwoman#Htgv#Drummonds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Watch French Boxer Protest Disqualification By Sitting on Ring’s Apron

French boxer Mourad Aliev was not happy after he was disqualified at the Tokyo Olympics. Aliev is a large man. He fought as a super heavyweight at the Tokyo Olympics. But his time in the ring came to an abrupt end when officials said he intentionally head butted his opponent. The ruling came with four seconds remaining in the second round of the quarterfinal matchup.
Sturgis, SDPosted by
Outsider.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: How Law Enforcement Is Preparing for 81st Annual Event

The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is coming back to the small town of Sturgis, South Dakota, this week for the 10-day festival. Sturgis is a small city in the Black Hills of South Dakota with a year-round population just south of 7,000. Every year, the city sees thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts come to the city to take part in the event. The annual rally is an economic boost for the small town as motorcycle tourism stimulates the local economy.
Colorado StatePosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Drops Gorgeous Photos From Colorado Mountain Hike: ‘It Was Hard, Oh So Hard’

Following a hike in the Colorado mountains, The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond took to her Instagram account to post breathtaking photos of the outdoor adventure. “Bottom Line: We made it to the top of Berry Picker,” The Pioneer Woman star says in the post. She then states it took her and her husband to hike 3.8 miles and they gained 1,838 feet of elevation. “It was hard, oh so hard. And I griped a little, tried to quit once, and stopped a lot…”
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Old Dying Woman Sweetly Addresses Her Husband

An old woman is in her last moment of life, and her loving husband is at her bedside. The two are discussing their long and happy life together. The woman looked at her husband and said, "Oh, Harry! You have been by my side for every hardship in my life." Harry was overwhelmed with emotion and could not speak.
Colorado Stateoutsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s ‘Hair Is on Fire’ in New Pic With Husband Ladd on Gorgeous Colorado Trail

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has always had an Outsider mentality and it looks like she is enjoying her time in the great outdoors. We all know and love Ree Drummond as one of the faces of The Food Network. She is no doubt a woman of many talents. She’s a blogger, author, food writer, photographer, and popular television personality. Most people know her for her blog, The Pioneer Woman, which follows Drummond’s daily life on her ranch outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mashed

The Pioneer Woman Just Shared Photos From Her Rescheduled Colorado Vacation

If you've been following along with Ree Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond, you know that a vacation is exactly what the doctor ordered. Back in March of this year, Ladd was in a motor vehicle accident while helping put out a wildfire on the couple's ranch (via The Pioneer Woman). This close encounter luckily wasn't as serious as it could've been, though it did call for a postponement of the couple's planned Colorado vacation.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond and Husband Ladd Get ‘Weirdly Competitive’ in Funny New Vacation Video

On Monday night, “Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond shared a hilarious video of herself and her husband racing up a flight of stairs. Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond, live on a working ranch outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The couple shares four children together amongst their busy lifestyle. There’s always plenty of work to be done on the ranch. And that’s not even including Ree’s “Pioneer Woman” empire.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Why The Number Of Selfies Ree Drummond Took On Vacation Is Surprising

If you haven't noticed lately, Ree Drummond has been incredibly busy. Her daughter Alex recently got married, which means the Pioneer Woman helped with some serious wedding plans, threw a bridal shower, and relied on a high-protein diet to get her through it all (via The Pioneer Woman). Finally, she got to enjoy the big day. But, of course, the actual wedding day can be pretty stressful too. Fortunately for Ree and Ladd, the Drummonds recently escaped to Colorado for a "marital vacation," according to People.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Wrote to Another Food Network Star Before Joining Network, With Hilarious Results

In a recent post on her blog, Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond recounted a short tale about the time she wrote a letter to Ina Garten, best known as the host of Barefoot Contessa. The fan letter came before Drummond was part of the Food Network family, but she was still food blogging away. And while it seems harmless, Drummond had plenty of jokes about Garten's response.
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

This Is What Kelly's Ex, Brandon Blackstock, Does — and How Much He's Worth

Today, it was reported that music icon, show host, and "Miss Independent" singer, Kelly Clarkson, has asked to be declared officially and legally single. She filed the documents Friday night, all of which request independence from her husband, Brandon Blackstock. The two are in the middle of a divorce (Kelly filed last June 2020, after six years of marriage) and share two children together (River Rose, who is 7, and Remington Alexander, who is 5).
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Plane Passenger Was Awful & This Guy Did What We All Dream Of

There are lots of unofficial rules when it comes to flying, not just for passengers, but for airports and airlines, as well. Here are a bunch of them. One thing we didn’t include on that list is the issue of taking your shoes and socks off on a plane. That was on purpose. If you’re on a particularly long flight or are going to sleep on the plane, then sure, you might want to get yourself as comfortable as possible. That being said, your bare feet (or even sock-laden feet) should never, ever impinge on anyone else.

Comments / 12

Community Policy